How to create an event in Apple Invites

There’s a new tool in town for event planning, and it’s made just for Apple users. Apple Invites lets you send invites, track RSVPs, and even set the vibe with shared photos and playlists—all in one place.

Here’s how to get started.

But first, what's the difference between Apple Calendar and Apple Invites?

Apple Calendar and Apple Invites let you schedule events, but they’re different. Apple Calendar is like any other online calendar—you set an event and send and receive calendar invites. On the other hand, Apple Invites was made for more interactive planning. It lets you track RSVPs, send updates, and add a personal touch with backgrounds, shared albums, and playlists.

Download the Apple Invites app or use iCloud

Apple Invites isn’t pre-installed, so you’ll need to get it from the App Store. Search for “Apple Invites,” download it, and sign in with your Apple ID.

You can also create and manage Apple Invite events through your iCloud account on the web, making it easy to manage from any Apple device.

Set up your event

Once you open the app, tap the "+" button to start a new event. Enter the event name, pick a date and time, and add the location if needed.

Next comes the fun part. You can choose a background to match the occasion, edit the event description and host name, and even create a shared album where guests can upload their photos. You can also add a shared playlist so everyone can contribute to the music before the event even starts.

Invite your guests

Once you're happy with your event, you can send your invite through a public link or enter your guests' email addresses or Apple IDs, and they’ll receive an invitation via email or the Apple Invites app. You’ll see who’s in and out and hasn’t responded yet.

Manage reservations and guest lists

Apple Invites lets you track real-time responses and send updates if anything changes. Guests will get notifications, so nobody misses a detail.

As a host, you can also add and remove guests, allow them to invite others, resend the invitation link and deny guests when needed.

Find the best time before sending an invite

Apple Invites is excellent for locking in event details, but what if you don’t know when everyone’s free yet? Instead of texting back and forth, you can use Group Polls to find the best time first.

With Doodle, you set up a quick poll with different time options, share it with your guests, and let them vote on what works best. Once the votes are in, you can choose the best time and send an Apple Invite with confidence.

By using Doodle and Apple Invites together, you make event planning effortless—from picking a time to sending a beautifully designed invite. Whether it’s for work, family, or fun, these tools help you get everyone on the same page without the stress.

