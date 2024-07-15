How to Add Your Booking Page to Your LinkedIn Profile

Integrating your Doodle Booking Page with LinkedIn is a smart move for business leaders, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. It enhances your professional profile, making scheduling meetings easier for potential clients and contacts. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to add your Doodle Booking Page link to your LinkedIn profile, whether you’re a premium or non-premium user.

Why add a booking page link to your LinkedIn profile?

Adding your Doodle Booking Page link to your LinkedIn profile can significantly enhance your professional presence. It allows visitors to easily schedule meetings with you, streamlining your scheduling process and saving you time. This is particularly beneficial for professionals who manage busy schedules and want to make the booking process as seamless as possible.

A step-by-step guide to adding your Doodle Booking Page link

Step 1: Go to Your LinkedIn Profile To access your LinkedIn profile, click on your profile picture at the top right corner.

Step 2: Enter Edit Mode Click the pencil icon next to your profile picture to enter edit mode.

Step 3: Add Your Doodle Booking Page Link Scroll down to the "Contact Info" section and click the pencil icon to edit.

For non-premium users, add your Doodle Booking Page URL in the "Website" field. For better visibility, include clear and professional link text (e.g., "Schedule a Meeting").

For premium users, add your Doodle Booking Page URL in the “Custom Buttons" field. Instead of a text with a URL, a button will show up on your profile. LinkedIn offers several options for custom buttons, such as: Visit my store, visit my website, view my portfolio, view my blog, book an appointment, and subscribe to newsletter.

Once you’ve chosen your custom button and included your link, your button can be seen on your profile, search results, messages, and feed. Step 4: Save Changes Click "Apply" or "Save" to update your profile with the new booking link.

You can check LinkedIn’s official help page here for a detailed reference.

Tips for optimizing your Doodle Booking Page link

Use a clear and professional link text: Make sure the text you use is straightforward and professional. For example, "Schedule a Meeting" clearly indicates what the link is for.

Keep your Doodle Booking Page up to date: Regularly update your availability on your Doodle Booking Page to ensure it reflects your current schedule.

Test the link: After adding it to your LinkedIn profile, ensure it directs to the correct page and functions as expected.

Connect your calendars: Connect your online calendars (Google Calendar, Microsoft Calendar, Apple Calendar) to your Doodle Booking page. This integration is crucial as it automatically omits unavailable times and suggests better meeting times, providing a seamless scheduling experience.

Adding your Doodle Booking Page link to your LinkedIn profile is a simple yet powerful way to enhance your professional presence and streamline your scheduling process. By following these steps, you can make it easier for potential clients and contacts to schedule meetings with you, ultimately saving time and improving your professional efficiency.