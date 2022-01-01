Google Meet backgrounds for virtual meetings

If you’re using the internet, then you’ve probably used Google. Although it started life as a search engine - it now provides one of the world’s most popular virtual meeting tools, Google Meet.

Alongside the likes of Zoom, it makes getting together with the people you need for remote meetings easy.

The question is though, how do you stay professional when you’re not meeting in person?

This is where Google Meet backgrounds come in. Not only will let they let you add your own brand to meetings but also help you give a great first impression. Let’s look at why and how you can create your own Google Meet background.

Why you should use a Google Meet background

Are you tired of trying to hide your clutter for your virtual meetings on Google Meet? Are you worried that you’re putting off clients with a poor first impression? Well, it sounds like you need to think about using a Google Meet background.

Let’s start by saying, if you’re short on time then you can either use some of Google’s pre-installed templates or download your own (we have some for you to use for free at the bottom of this post).

There are thousands to choose from, from beautiful landscapes to quirky memes, so take some time to pick something that suits your personality.

If you want to take things to the next level, try creating your own Google Meet background using a Google Meet background maker. With a bit of creativity, you can design a personalized background that showcases your brand, hobbies or interests.

It's important to keep in mind that Google Meet background size requirements are 1920 x 1080 pixels, so make sure your image or video meets those specifications. Another useful tool is the Google Meet background green screen, which can help eliminate any inconsistencies in your virtual background.

If you're experiencing issues with your Google Meet background or it’s not working, don't worry, there are simple solutions to troubleshoot this problem that we’ll explore later.

Getting creative with Google Meet backgrounds

There are plenty of tools out there for finding and creating your perfect Google Meet virtual backgrounds.

Obviously, one great source is the official Google Meet website, where you can find a wide range of virtual background images and templates to download for free.

A quick Google search can also help you find plenty of websites that offer Meet backgrounds, ranging from movies and TV shows to stunning natural wonders. When you’re searching for something that works for you, be careful about what website you use - make sure it’s reputable and safe. Also, if you’re using it for business think about how clients and colleagues might react to your choice.

If you want to take things to the next level, try creating your own custom Google Meet backgrounds using a variety of tools, such as Canva or Adobe Spark. These tools offer easy-to-use templates and design features that allow you to create a professional-looking virtual background in just a few clicks.

Remember to test out your creation before using it. Some colors might not work as a background and you don’t want to schedule a meeting for your background to be more of a distraction than a benefit.

Tips for making your own Google Meet background

If you’re having some trouble making that perfect backdrop for your meeting, here are some tips to help you succeed.

First, make sure you have a compatible device and are using the latest version of Google Chrome. Then, check your internet connection and ensure that you have adequate bandwidth to support virtual backgrounds.

When picking an image, avoid anything copyrighted and ensure it’s high quality. If it’s too small you’ll find it pixelates and doesn’t look good or professional.

Make sure you have the size and format correct. Google recommends 1920 x1080 and no more than 16MB in size. Anything larger than this will likely be rejected.

If you’re using the Google Meet background green screen, have it well-lit. You might find it doesn't work correctly if it’s too dark or too light.

Finally, remember that you can always Google your issue or contact the Meet support team. You’ll likely find that you’re not the first person to experience this problem, so there may be a quick fix you’ve not thought of. Don’t let technical difficulties get in the way of your creative flair.