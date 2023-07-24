What is a focus group?

A focus group answers queries in a moderated atmosphere. The group's activities and their answers to any questions posed to them can guide future research on customer decisions, products and services.

Focus groups are ideal for marketing, library science, social science and user research. They can offer more subtle yet natural feedback, as opposed to typical interviews. Plus, they’re easier to arrange than experiments or large-scale research.

The group can be asked to look at a range of things including; new products, feature updates or thoughts on a topic or issue. This research needs a moderator to guarantee legitimate results and decrease bias. This is often someone from the company who is compiling the study and is trained on ensuring accurate results.

What is a focus group meeting?

During the focus group meeting, the facilitator asks participants queries about the project and participants are encouraged to honestly.

Conducting one of these meetings is not hard, but facilitators must ensure it keeps to its goals and offers information the company needs.

Start by making a list of goals of the focus group. The objectives should define the type of information you want to share and gather at the meeting. For instance, the company may want to know people’s thoughts on a new product.

After setting the objectives of your focus group meeting, identify the people you want to attend. If you want to gather ideas about a new software program, your target invitees should be people with a good grasp of the technology-related language.

Make sure you have a proper space to hold the focus group meeting. Preferably, the venue should be at or close to your business, but don’t make it too difficult for people to get to. That will discourage participants from taking part.

Don't forget to introduce yourself and clarify the purpose of the focus group.

Finally, don’t forget to take notes or record the meeting. You can’t make recommendations to the company if you don’t have a note of your findings.

How do you schedule a focus group meeting?

