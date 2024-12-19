Use Doodle’s Event Calendar to Organize Your Schedule

With Doodle’s Event Calendar, you can say goodbye to messy agendas. Enjoy a personalized schedule tailored to your needs. Doodle offers numerous features to save you time and optimize your organization.

What tools does Doodle offer?

Doodle provides four key tools to meet different organizational needs:

1:1 Meetings – Plan individual meetings with ease Schedule personal meetings effortlessly. Share your available time slots and let the other person choose the one that suits them best. Example: You want to arrange a feedback meeting with a colleague. Share a 1:1 link, and your colleague can pick a convenient time.

Booking Page – Simplify appointment scheduling Connect your calendar to Doodle and allow others to book directly into your available slots. Example: As a coach or consultant, share your Booking Page with clients so they can book appointments independently, without the need for emails back and forth.

Group Polls – Group scheduling made easy Create polls to find the best time for all participants. Perfect for team meetings or large events. Example: You’re planning a weekly team meeting. Use a Group Poll to let everyone choose the best time together.

Sign-up Sheet – Organize events with limited spots Manage events or sessions with a limited number of participants. Your guests can register directly, and you retain control over available spots. Example: You’re organizing a workshop with 10 spots. Using the Sign-up Sheet as an event planner, participants can register until all spots are filled.

Optimize Your Time with Doodle

The biggest strength of Doodle is its time-saving functionality. Whether for personal or professional use, Doodle lets you focus on what really matters while keeping your organization running smoothly.

Sync Your Existing Calendars

With Doodle Premium, you can set up your Event Calendar in just a few minutes. Sync existing calendars like Google Calendar, iCal, or Outlook with Doodle to centralize all your appointments in one place.

Get Started with Doodle Today!

Use Doodle’s powerful tools to optimize your time and plan more efficiently. Whether for business or personal use, Doodle makes scheduling a breeze.