Doodle vs Acuity Scheduling: The right tool for efficient scheduling

What is Doodle

Doodle is a versatile scheduling platform that offers three simple ways to arrange meetings: Booking Page, Group Polls and 1:1s.

With Doodle's Booking Page , freelancers and business professionals can set their availability and create personalized booking links, allowing clients or team members to schedule appointments or meetings effortlessly.

Group Polls are still one of the world’s favorite ways to get together. They enable the coordination of schedules among multiple participants, making them ideal for team meetings or event planning.

With Doodle 1:1, you can streamline one-on-one appointment booking, ensuring efficient and organized time management.

What is Acuity Scheduling

Acuity Scheduling is a scheduling tool provided by website building tool, Squarespace.

It provides a user-friendly interface that allows businesses to streamline their appointment booking process and add it easily to their Squarespace websites. Acuity Scheduling offers customizable booking forms, calendar syncing, automated reminders and integrations with third-party software.

Acuity Scheduling has become a good choice for those looking to build a website and add scheduling functionality to it.

Key comparison factors

Key Features: Doodle is really well-liked for its simplicity. It provides essential scheduling features that cater to a wide range of users.

Booking Page offers many options that let you automate but still control your schedule, such as defining when you want to be available and how many meetings you have a day.

Group Polls simplify the coordination of multiple schedules - often providing a perfect time to meet in minutes.

Acuity Scheduling, on the other hand, offers a comprehensive set of features, including client management, payment processing and email automation. Its features work best when embedded into a Squarespace website.

Ease of Use: Both Doodle and Acuity Scheduling are designed to be user-friendly, but Doodle's design makes it a breeze to navigate. The straightforward setup process and user-friendly controls allow users to quickly grasp the platform's functionality.

Acuity Scheduling, while feature-rich, may require some initial learning, especially for those unfamiliar with advanced scheduling tools.

Integration Possibilities: Doodle offers seamless integration with various calendars, including Google Calendar , Outlook, and Apple Calendar. This ensures that all your appointments and meetings are synchronized across platforms, reducing the chance of scheduling conflicts .

Acuity Scheduling also provides integration options with popular tools like Zoom and QuickBooks, allowing for a more streamlined workflow and enhanced productivity.

Customer Support: Doodle prides itself on its responsive customer support, offering assistance through email and an extensive knowledge base.

Acuity Scheduling offers similar support channels along with the option for phone support.

Pricing

How do the tools compare when it comes to cost?

Both Acuity Scheduling and Doodle offer annual and monthly plans, so depending on your circumstances you can have either tool for as little or as much as you need.

Acuity Scheduling starts at $16 a month when paid for annually. You can also pay for their plans monthly with pricing starting at $20 a month.

Doodle, by contrast, comes in at $6.95 a month when paid for annually or $14.95 on a monthly subscription. With comparable features to Acuity Scheduling, you can save over $108 a year using Doodle over Acuity Scheduling, if paid for annually.

So which tool’s best?

Doodle's unique selling point lies in its simplicity and versatility. It caters to various scheduling needs, from individual appointments to team coordination. With Doodle, businesses can ensure efficient time management and streamline their scheduling processes, resulting in improved productivity.

Acuity Scheduling is similar and offers features like the ability to take payments, but is more complicated to understand, designed more for website embedding and comes at a higher cost.

While both Doodle and Acuity Scheduling offer valuable features, on a balance, it’s Doodle that emerges as the superior scheduling tool. Its user-friendly design, seamless calendar integration and versatility make it an ideal choice for freelancers, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Whether you're a solopreneur scheduling one-on-one meetings or a team leader coordinating group events, Doodle provides the necessary tools to simplify your scheduling tasks and boost overall productivity.

