Starting soon, the Doodle mobile app will be officially paused on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

But this is far from the end. It's a big step towards creating a faster, smarter mobile planning experience, designed around how you use Doodle.

Here's what you need to know, and how to keep planning smoothly in the meantime.

Why we're pausing the mobile app

We've heard your feedback: you want Doodle to work harder for you - especially on mobile. Instead of adding fixes to the old version, we're starting from scratch to build a cleaner, more powerful experience that works better, faster and smarter.

While we're rebuilding, we've paused the current app to make room for what's to come.

What this means for you

Here's a quick overview of what's changing:

⛔ The mobile app can no longer be downloaded from app stores.

📱 It can still run on your device if it's already installed - but we no longer actively support it.

🔄 The experience continues with the desktop or mobile browser version of Doodle, available on any device.

🔐 Your data is safe and already accessible in your Doodle account on the web

Already a premium mobile subscriber?

If you've subscribed to Doodle Premium via iOS, don't worry - you can continue to use your subscription via the desktop or mobile browser by logging on to doodle.com.

Not happy with the change? You can request a refund from Apple if you prefer not to continue using the online version.

Can I continue to use Doodle?

Absolutely. Doodle is online and ready for you right now. It works just as well on mobile browsers as on desktop computers - and that's where all your planning tools and data are already.

If you're a Premium user, you'll still have access to your plan's functionality once you've logged in via the web.

💡 Pro tip: You can even save Doodle as a web application to your home screen — for quick access, just like the original app

On Android: Open your browser → Log in at doodle.com → Tap the three-dot menu → Add to Home screen

On iOS: Open Safari → Log in at doodle.com → Tap the Share icon → Add to Home Screen

Talk to us - we'll listen

We're not just rebuilding the application, we're rebuilding it with you in mind. That's why we invite users to talk directly with our product and UX team.

📣 What does this change mean for your work? Your schedule? Your team? We'd like to know - Talk directly to our Product team.

What's next

We're using this time to make big improvements, not just small updates. Pausing the app now means we can build a mobile experience that truly meets your needs.

We can't wait to let you know what's in store - and we're delighted to be joining you on the journey.

Ready to keep scheduling?

Access Doodle on web

Thank you for being part of the Doodle community. We're very excited about what's ahead - and can't wait to share this new experience with you.