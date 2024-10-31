Doodle expands its Board of Directors

Doodle expands Board of Directors with two SaaS and Growth Experts, Katharina Pfaffhauser and Cris Grossmann

Zürich, 29 October 2024 - Doodle, the globally operating provider of professional scheduling solutions, has appointed two renowned technology experts, Katharina Pfaffhauser and Cris Grossmann, to its Board of Directors as of September.

Katharina Pfaffhauser brings over 15 years of experience in the technology sector, including 10 years in Silicon Valley, where she built and led digital businesses. She is currently Chief Business Officer at Symphony.is and focuses on growth and innovation topics. She developed her strategic expertise, among other things, while working at McKinsey. She holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor's degree in Economics and International Relations from the University of St. Gallen.

Cris Grossmann, CEO and co-founder of Beekeeper, one of the most successful B2B SaaS companies from Switzerland, is an expert in scaling technology solutions with more than 12 years of experience in startups and strategy. He holds a PhD in Engineering from ETH Zurich and advises Fortune 500 companies on digital transformation and organizational change. He is also a member of several boards of directors and advisory boards and shares his expertise in user experience and entrepreneurship.

Daniel Mönch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Doodle AG and Chief Portfolio Manager at TX Group: "We are very pleased to welcome Katharina and Cris to the Doodle Board of Directors. Their many years of experience in growth, go-to-market, and SaaS are invaluable. With their support, we are confident that we can take Doodle's growth and strategic development in the area of scheduling to the next level."

Doodle has transformed its business model in recent years from an advertising-based platform to a subscription-based model, further strengthening its presence in North America and Europe. With a focus on scheduling solutions for professional users, Doodle simplifies the process of scheduling appointments and optimizes workflows for executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals worldwide. Contact Doodle Renato Profico, CEO, Doodle [email protected]

About Doodle Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Zurich, Doodle is a professional, global scheduling tool. The Swiss SaaS company employs teams in Berlin, Belgrade, the USA, and Zurich. The main shareholder of Doodle AG is the TX Group. www.doodle.com About TX Group The TX Group forms a network of platforms and participations that offers users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life on a daily basis. Its roots lie in journalism with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the free media of 20 Minuten. The portfolio is complemented by the advertising marketer Goldbach. The TX Group is an anchor shareholder of the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo and is an investor in the fintech sector through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, TX Group has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000. www.tx.group