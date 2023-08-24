What is a conference call?

Just because you’re not in the same physical location as your clients, doesn’t mean you can’t connect with them. Spurred on by the rise of remote working, more people than ever are comfortable doing business virtually. This is where conference calls come in.

Whether you need to collaborate with colleagues, host virtual meetings or connect with clients from different locations, a conference call can bridge the distance and bring everyone together.

Today, we’ll explore the concept of a conference call, its benefits and how to conduct one. Let’s get started.

Understanding conference calls

A conference call enables multiple participants to gather simultaneously from different locations. It allows people to communicate, collaborate and share information in real-time, eliminating the need for everyone to be there in person.

Conference calls are commonly used in various scenarios, such as business meetings, team collaborations, client presentations and remote training sessions.

Benefits of conference calls

Conference calls offer several advantages that make them a valuable communication tool.

Firstly, they provide flexibility, allowing participants to connect from anywhere, saving time and travel expenses.

Secondly, conference calls foster collaboration among remote teams, enabling seamless information sharing and decision-making.

Additionally, conference calls facilitate instant communication, ensuring timely updates and efficient problem-solving.

Lastly, they enhance productivity by bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, leading to better outcomes.

Conducting a conference call

Arranging a successful conference call takes proper planning and execution. Here are some essential steps to follow:

Set an agenda: Define the purpose and objectives of the conference call and create a clear agenda. This ensures that the discussion stays focused and productive.

Choose the right platform: Select a reliable conference call service or platform that meets your needs. Consider factors like call quality, participant capacity, screen-sharing capabilities and recording options.

Send invitations: Inform people of the call well in advance, providing details such as the date, time, duration, dial-in numbers and any necessary access codes. Use Doodle to easily coordinate availability and send invitations efficiently.

Test equipment and connectivity: Ensure all participants have the necessary equipment, such as phones, headsets or webcams - as well as a stable internet connection. Encourage everyone to test their devices and connections beforehand to avoid technical difficulties during the call.

Start and manage the call: Begin the conference call on time and introduce all participants. Encourage active participation, establish ground rules for etiquette and moderate the discussion to ensure everyone has an opportunity to speak.

Document and follow-up: Take notes during the call to capture key points, decisions and action items. After the call, share the minutes and send a follow-up email on any agreed-upon tasks to maintain accountability and ensure progress.

Doodle: Simplifying conference call organization

Doodle is a powerful scheduling tool that simplifies the process of organizing conference calls. With it, you can easily coordinate availability, schedule meetings and send invitations, saving time and eliminating scheduling conflicts.

Doodle’s user-friendly design and intuitive features make it convenient for individuals and teams to plan and conduct conference calls effortlessly.