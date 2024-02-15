Work calls have come a long way since the days of traditional landlines and corded phones. Communication is easier and more efficient than ever before–from video conferencing to instant messaging, there are countless tools available to help businesses stay connected with their teams and clients.

In this article, we'll explore six of the best call apps for business, highlighting their key features and how they can support modern professionals. We'll also share how you can use tools like Doodle to automate the scheduling process.

6 best call apps for business communication

Google Meet

Google Meet has quickly become a go-to solution for virtual meetings and video calls. With its seamless integration with Google Calendar and Gmail, connecting from anywhere is a breeze. Plus, its high-definition video and audio quality ensure crystal-clear communication, even across long distances. Best of all, Google Meet offers a free version with basic features, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Zoom

Zoom exploded in popularity during the remote work boom, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and for good reason. Its user-friendly interface and robust features make it an ideal choice for virtual meetings, webinars, and conference calls.

With options for screen sharing, virtual backgrounds, and breakout rooms, Zoom offers unparalleled flexibility for collaborative work environments. While there is a free version available, businesses may opt for paid plans to access additional features and longer meeting durations.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is more than just a call app—it's a comprehensive collaboration platform that integrates seamlessly with the entire Microsoft 365 suite. In addition to video calls and meetings, Teams offers chat, file sharing, and project management tools, making it a one-stop solution for remote teams.

With customizable notification settings and the ability to schedule calls directly within the app, Microsoft Teams streamlines communication and enhances productivity.

Cisco Webex

Cisco Webex is a trusted name in the world of online meetings and conferencing. Its secure platform and advanced features make it a top choice for businesses with stringent security requirements. With options for live transcription, whiteboarding, and attendee polls, Webex offers a truly immersive meeting experience. While pricing varies depending on the number of users and features required, Cisco Webex offers a free plan with basic functionality.

Skype

Skype has been a staple in the world of online communication for years, and it continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern businesses. With its cross-platform compatibility, Skype makes it easy to connect with colleagues and clients from anywhere in the world. Whether you're hosting a video conference or sending an instant message, Skype's reliable performance ensures smooth communication every time.

WhatsApp

While primarily known as a messaging app, WhatsApp also offers voice and video calling features that are perfect for business communication. With end-to-end encryption and multi-device support, WhatsApp prioritizes security and convenience. Whether you're conducting a quick one-on-one call or hosting a group meeting, WhatsApp provides a reliable and efficient way to stay connected with your team.

Easily schedule your calls with Doodle

While using effective call apps or video conferencing tools can help businesses improve communication and stay connected with their teams and clients, scheduling these calls can still be a hassle. That's where Doodle comes in.

Doodle is a scheduling software that simplifies scheduling, no matter the type or the size. With Doodle's clean interface, users can easily create polls to find the best meeting times for all participants. Whether scheduling a one-on-one call or a large group meeting, Doodle's flexible options ensure that everyone's availability is taken into account.

With just a few clicks, users can sync their Doodle meetings with their preferred call app, eliminating the need to manually input meeting details or send separate invites. Doodle integrates with some of the popular video conferencing and call apps listed above, including Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex.

Say goodbye to endless messaging chains and phone tags. With Doodle, scheduling calls has never been easier. Try Doodle today and experience the difference for yourself.