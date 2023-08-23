Choosing an availability calculator

The benefits of using an availability calculator

If you’re looking to reduce your own or your staff's downtime, this is where an availability calculator can help.

Firstly, it enables professionals to accurately assess their availability , plan their schedules efficiently and avoid conflicts. Additionally, an availability calculator helps businesses optimize resource allocation and enhance customer satisfaction.

With real-time availability calculations, users gain visibility into their schedules and can make informed decisions quickly. By streamlining the scheduling process, professionals can focus more on productive tasks, improving overall efficiency and productivity.

Tips and tricks for using an availability calculator

It’s one thing to use an availability calculator, it’s another to make the most of it. Here are our tips and tricks for hitting the ground running:

Update your availability regularly to maintain accuracy.

Utilize calendar integration to synchronize availability across platforms.

Take advantage of advanced features such as recurring availability patterns or time zone adjustments.

Set buffer time between appointments to allow for breaks and travel.

Customize your availability settings to align with your preferences and specific needs.

Leverage collaborative features to facilitate scheduling with teams or clients.

How availability calculators benefit different professions

You don’t have to be in sales or recruitment to make the most of availability calculators. They can prove valuable in pretty much any line of work. For example:

Healthcare professionals can manage patient appointments, ensuring efficient use of resources and minimizing wait times.

Consultants can optimize their schedules by accurately assessing their availability for client meetings and project work.

Service-based businesses, such as spas or salons, can offer seamless online booking options based on staff scheduling .

Trainers or coaches can coordinate sessions with clients while considering their own availability and travel commitments.

Doodle: Your perfect online availability calculator

When it comes to availability calculators, Doodle stands out as an online tool designed to simplify scheduling .

With its intuitive dashboard and robust features, Doodle allows you to create availability schedules, coordinate meetings effortlessly and sync your availability across multiple calendars.

The collaborative nature of Doodle enables easy coordination with teams, clients and partners. Whether you are an individual professional or part of a larger organization, it offers a user-friendly solution to streamline your scheduling needs, saving you time and effort.

Understanding availability calculations

If you’ve never calculated your availability before, you’re probably wondering what I’m talking about. Simply put, it’s the process of determining the amount of time a person, resource or system is available for a specific task or engagement.

It typically involves measuring the ratio of uptime to total time, expressed as a percentage. For instance, if a system is available 99.9 percent of the time, it means it’s operational and accessible for 99.9 percent of the total duration.

When we talk about tools - especially online ones - there’s a general expectation that they’ll be available for use 99.9 percent of the time.

Calculating high availability

When it comes to high availability, organizations often aim for stringent targets like 99.99 percent availability. Achieving such a high percentage requires careful planning and robust infrastructure.

By multiplying the desired availability percentage by the total time in minutes, you can calculate the allowable downtime. For example, 99.99 percent availability in minutes allows for downtime of approximately 53 minutes per year.

These same calculations can come into play when talking about your team. If you plan a project for instance, you can estimate how long it will take to complete and deduct that off of staff hours you have. Ideally, you want as little downtime as possible because that means staff are productive. The more downtime they have, the less they have to do.

“The best ability is availability.” A football quote that is often over-used, but you know, it couldn’t be more accurate for business. If you work in sales, you’re lucky now if you have five minutes to respond to an inquiry. Entrepreneurs need to squeeze every second of their day to meet with stakeholders, while those in customer service are expected to respond in ever smaller windows of time. I could go on and on.

That’s why efficient scheduling is crucial for businesses and professionals - no matter what industry you’re in. That’s where availability calculators come in. They are valuable tools that simplify the process of determining and managing when you’re free.