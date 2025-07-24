7 creative ways to get paid for your time as a freelancer

Freelancing isn’t always a straight path, especially when it comes to getting paid. Whether you’re just starting out or building a creative empire, payment can look like a lot of things beyond a standard invoice.

From bartering to subscriptions to crypto, here are smart, fun, and flexible ways to get paid for your time, and how to make sure your system still runs smoothly.

Not every payment has to be money in a bank account

Let’s be honest: freelancers get creative. And sometimes, that means getting paid in ways that aren’t just dollars and cents. Think: services, shoutouts, homemade products, or referrals that land your next client.

This flexibility can work if it’s built on mutual value. Your time matters, so even unconventional payments should still feel like a fair exchange.

Per hour, per project, or per package

The basics still work. These are your go-to models:

Per hour – great for coaching, consulting, or drop-in sessions

Per project – ideal when there's a clear deliverable

Packages – perfect for multi-session work, ongoing support, or bundled creative services

These models are easy to explain, easy to price, and easy to automate, especially when paired with tools like Doodle's Booking Page.

Subscription models for recurring work

Want more predictable income? Offer a subscription.

Think:

Monthly coaching calls

Creative mentoring programs

Access to a digital library or content hub

Weekly check-ins for accountability

If someone wants regular support from you, offer a structure that makes it easy for both of you.

Barter deals (done right)

Trading time or services is as old-school as it gets—and it can still work well today.

Examples:

A photographer trades headshots for web design

A copywriter swaps services with a branding coach

You design their logo, they record your podcast intro

The key? Be specific, be equal, and write it down. “Let’s trade” only works when both sides know exactly what they’re getting.

Get paid with a service—or something unexpected

Freelancers often work with other creatives. So why not pay each other with what you do best?

Try:

“Pay” with a skill: massage, illustration, photography

“Pay” with a product: handmade ceramics, design templates, a custom typeface

“Pay” with access: a free course, a signed print, an extra guest ticket

Fun? Yes. But still valuable.

Pay with a good recommendation

Good word-of-mouth is worth something—so make it official.

Offer deals like:

Get 10% off your next session when someone books through your referral

Leave a review + share my page, and I’ll send you a free worksheet or training

Refer two friends = get your next session free

It spreads your reach while rewarding your community.

Pay in crypto, pay later, or split the cost

Flexibility can close deals—but only if it's structured well.

Options include:

Crypto payments – if you're both on board with it

Pay later – set a date, get it in writing

Payment plans – break big projects into smaller, manageable payments

Always pair these with boundaries and reminders. Flexibility shouldn’t turn into confusion or delay.

Affiliate or partner-based deals

You don’t always have to charge the client directly to get paid.

Ideas:

Promote tools you love and earn affiliate income

Get a referral fee when you send business to someone else

Offer joint services or packages with another freelancer and share the revenue

This adds a second stream of income—built on your existing work.

Choose fun—but don’t forget functional

Creative payment models can add personality to your business. But when it comes to consistency and professionalism, nothing beats a smooth, secure setup.

That’s where Doodle’s Booking Page + Stripe integration comes in:

Clients choose a time that works for them

They pay up front during the booking

They receive automatic confirmations and reminders

You show up to a paid, confirmed session—no chasing, no stress

It's simple, clear, and works in the background so you can focus on being your creative self.

Get creative, but don’t get burned

Your time is valuable. It’s okay to experiment with how you get paid, but make sure it’s always on your terms. Set up your Doodle Booking Page, connect Stripe, and let it handle the serious stuff—so you can say yes to creative payments without losing track of your real value.