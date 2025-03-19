The ABCDE method: Prioritize your tasks like a pro

Your to-do list is constantly growing, but your time stays the same. Without a clear system, it’s easy to get caught up with work that feels urgent but doesn’t actually move you forward.

The ABCDE Method is an easy prioritization method that cuts through the noise. Instead of tackling tasks at random, this method helps you prioritize based on importance and urgency.

The result? You focus on what truly matters, delegate or eliminate distractions, and get more done—without feeling overwhelmed.

What is the ABCDE method?

Developed by self-development author Brian Tracy, the ABCDE Method is a structured way to rank your tasks:

A – Must-do : These tasks are critical. If you don’t complete them, there will be real consequences. Example: Preparing for a client presentation.

B – Should do : Important tasks, but the consequences of not doing them aren’t as immediate. Example: Following up with a potential lead.

C – Nice to do : These tasks have no real consequences if skipped. Example: Attending an optional webinar.

D – Delegate : Tasks that don’t require you personally, which you can assign to someone else.

E – Eliminate: Time-wasters that don’t add value. For example, checking social media out of habit.

How to apply the ABCDE method in your daily routine

Start by listing everything you need to do. Don’t filter or organize just yet—get it all down. Once you have your list, go through each task and assign it an A, B, C, D, or E.

Next, tackle your tasks in order of priority. A-level tasks come first; you don’t move on to B tasks until you've completed every task in A. C tasks only get attention once you're done with A and B tasks, which often means they don’t happen at all—and that’s okay.

Delegation and elimination are just as important. If you can delegate something, assign it to someone else or use a tool to do the heavy lifting.

If it’s an E, remove it from your list entirely.

Finally, make sure to reassess your priorities daily. What was an important task today might become urgent or otherwise tomorrow. Stay flexible, but disciplined.

Real-world examples of ABCDE in action

Freelancer: Working with clients and growing your business

A freelancer has multiple projects on their plate. Meeting a client deadline is an A—it’s non-negotiable because missing it could hurt their reputation and income. Reaching out to a past client for future work is a B. It’s important for business growth, but it doesn’t have an immediate impact.

Updating their website portfolio is a C. It’s nice to do, but it won’t affect today’s workload. Administrative tasks like invoicing are D, because a virtual assistant or automation tool can handle it.

And finally, spending an hour tweaking their logo, in some cases, is an E. It feels productive, but it doesn’t bring in revenue.

Team Lead: Balancing strategy, meetings, and other work

A team leader must make high-level decisions while staying involved in daily operations. Therefore, preparing a strategy proposal for an executive meeting is an A—it’s critical for long-term success.

Giving one-on-one feedback to team members is a B. It’s valuable but can be scheduled strategically rather than done immediately. Attending a voluntary networking event is a C. It’s nice, but skipping it won’t have real consequences.

Handling scheduling for the entire team is a D—using a scheduling tool like Doodle to automate it is better. Sitting in on a meeting that doesn’t require their input? That’s an E. If they can’t contribute meaningfully, it’s wasted time.

Taking the next step with Doodle

The ABCDE Method helps you identify what needs your attention first—prioritize smartly and use the right tools to make your work even easier.

That’s where Doodle comes in. Whether you're setting up meetings, scheduling 1:1s, or coordinating a project with your clients, Doodle helps you book time for your A and B tasks without the hassle of back-and-forth emails.