Stay on schedule with the Pomodoro technique

What does a Pomodoro—the Italian word for tomato—have to do with time management?

Turns out, everything. Back in the late 1980s, a university student named Francesco Cirillo grabbed a tomato-shaped kitchen timer and used it to challenge himself: stay focused on one task for 25 minutes.

That simple experiment became the foundation for what’s now known as the Pomodoro technique—a popular time management method used by professionals worldwide.

In an age of constant pings, multitasking, and meetings, the Pomodoro technique offers a refreshingly low-tech way to boost productivity and get through your to-do list with less stress.

What is the Pomodoro technique?

The Pomodoro technique works with your brain’s natural rhythms. It splits your day into short, focused sprints or “Pomodoros”, followed by intentional (and welcomed) breaks.

It's simple:

Work for 25 minutes

Then take a five minute break

After four sessions, take a longer break (15–30 minutes)

This simple system helps you stay mentally fresh, maintain focus, and make real progress—without burning out or giving in to distractions.

Using the Pomodoro technique at work

You don’t need anything fancy to get started—just a timer (yes, a tomato-shaped one if you’re feeling classic).

Start by picking one task that you want to focus on. Set a timer for 25 minutes and work on that task with full concentration. When the timer rings, stop immediately and take a 5-minute break to recharge. You might stretch, grab a coffee, or just look out the window.

Repeat this cycle throughout your day. After every four Pomodoro sessions, take a longer break lasting 15 to 30 minutes. This helps your brain reset before jumping into the next round of work.

Many people use apps or browser extensions to track their sessions, but even the clock app on your phone will do the trick.

Succeeding with the Pomodoro technique

Like any productivity method, the Pomodoro technique works best when you adapt it to fit your style and needs.

Start by removing distractions. Silence your phone, close unnecessary browser tabs, and pause email notifications during sessions. Use the technique to help plan your day more effectively by estimating how many Pomodoros a task might take. Then you'll have a clearer sense of how long your work requires.

Try grouping similar tasks. For example, you might batch all your emails or admin work into one focused session. But remember to be flexible. If 25 minutes feels too short or too long, adjust it to however works best for you. It's meant to be a helpful framework, not a rigid one.

Why the Pomodoro technique works

For freelancers and entrepreneurs, time is often split across many priorities. That’s why the Pomodoro technique fits so well into a busy schedule.

It adds structure to your day without overwhelming you. It encourages regular breaks, which help you avoid burnout and maintain energy throughout the day. It also supports better prioritization by forcing you to focus on one task at a time, helping reduce decision fatigue.

Over time, this method trains your brain to stay on task more consistently and helps you build momentum even on chaotic days.

Schedule Pomodoro sessions with Doodle

If you're serious about protecting your focus time, put it on your calendar. Doodle makes that easy by cutting out the back-and-forth emails.

You can use Doodle’s Booking Page or 1:1 to block time on your calendar, ensuring others can’t schedule over your planned work sessions. You can also create recurring Pomodoro blocks in your calendar to make deep work a regular habit.

If you want to stay accountable or collaborate with others, you can use a Group Poll to coordinate shared focus sessions with colleagues. And because Doodle integrates with tools like Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, your planning stays streamlined and connected.

By scheduling your Pomodoro sessions with Doodle, you turn good intentions into action—and make your time truly your own.