How to schedule a startup customer advisory board: A product leader's guide

A startup customer advisory board (CAB) is a small group of customer executives who meet regularly to pressure-test your roadmap, validate priorities, and surface blind spots before they become costly mistakes. For a B2B SaaS head of product, scheduling this meeting is often harder than running it: eight busy VPs across four time zones, each with a packed calendar, means one reschedule can push the whole CAB back by a month. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants with time-zone auto-detection, so coordinating a CAB of eight is something the tool handles comfortably.

🎯 Why startup customer advisory boards keep slipping

The scheduling problem for a startup customer advisory board is structural, not personal. As a B2B SaaS head of product, you are trying to align executives who report to different companies, operate in different time zones, and have zero obligation to prioritize your internal planning cycle. A single "let me check with my EA" reply from one CAB member kicks off a reply-all chain that drags on for two to three weeks.

The compounding factor is asymmetry: you need most of the group present for the session to be valuable. A CAB with three of eight attendees is not really a CAB; it is a customer call. That means you cannot just book the first slot one person accepts. You need quorum, and hunting for quorum over email is where startup customer advisory board scheduling breaks down completely.

Time zones make it worse. A B2B SaaS head of product at a US-headquartered company with CAB members in London, Singapore, and Chicago is solving a genuinely hard combinatorics problem. Asking people to self-report their local availability in email, then mentally converting every reply, introduces errors and delays. The result: the CAB that was supposed to happen in Q1 lands in Q2, and the roadmap conversation it was meant to inform has already been decided.

🗓 How Group Poll fixes startup customer advisory board scheduling

The core fix for a startup customer advisory board is separating "collecting availability" from "booking the meeting." Doodle's Group Poll lets a B2B SaaS head of product propose a set of candidate time slots, share a single link with all eight CAB members, and let each person vote on the slots that work for them without any back-and-forth.

Time-zone auto-detection is the detail that makes this work at the CAB level. Each CAB member sees the proposed slots in their own local time, so a 9:00 a.m. Pacific slot appears as 5:00 p.m. for the London-based VP and 9:00 p.m. for the Singapore advisor. Nobody has to do mental conversion math, and the organizer does not have to maintain a separate grid. Doodle's Group Poll handles the display logic automatically once each participant opens the link.

The quorum mechanic is what lets a B2B SaaS head of product actually close the loop. Once six of eight CAB members have voted, the product leader can see at a glance which slot has the most overlap and lock the date. There is no need to wait for all eight responses, and there is no need to send a follow-up asking people if they got the first message. Doodle's Group Poll live RSVP tracking shows the running tally in real time, so the organizer knows exactly when they have enough signal to confirm.

Email reminders handle the stragglers. If a CAB member has not voted after a few days, an automated email reminder prompts them without requiring the B2B SaaS head of product to send a manual nudge. This alone removes one of the most time-consuming parts of startup customer advisory board coordination.

⚙️ Operational setup for a B2B SaaS head of product

Getting a startup customer advisory board Group Poll running takes about five minutes. Here is how a B2B SaaS head of product should set it up for maximum response rate.

Propose enough slots, but not too many. Offering 8 to 12 candidate slots across two or three weeks gives CAB members genuine options without making the poll feel overwhelming. For a cross-continental group, focus slot proposals on mid-morning Pacific time, which tends to be the most tolerable overlap window for European and Asia-Pacific advisors.

Set a response deadline. When you send the Group Poll link, note in the accompanying message that you will lock the date once six of eight members have confirmed, or by a specific date, whichever comes first. This creates a soft deadline without being coercive, and it signals to CAB members that their vote has real weight.

Connect your calendar. Doodle's Group Poll integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so the slots you propose automatically exclude times you are already booked. Once you confirm the winning slot, it lands on your calendar without a separate entry step.

Pick your video platform in advance. Startup customer advisory boards almost always run virtually. Doodle supports Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, so the meeting link can be attached at confirmation regardless of which platform your CAB members prefer.

Use AI meeting descriptions (Premium). A B2B SaaS head of product running a Premium Doodle account can generate a structured meeting description that sets the agenda context directly in the invite, which reduces the "what is this meeting actually for" questions that inflate pre-meeting email volume.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Startup customer advisory board

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. The title and duration are pre-filled by the link. Copy the description from each card and paste it into the description field on the Doodle page after the link opens.

Quarterly roadmap prioritization review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This session is our quarterly CAB roadmap review, where we share the top theme clusters for the next two quarters and ask for your prioritization input before we finalize. We will walk through three to five proposed bets and ask you to score each against your team's real pain points. Please vote for the slots that work in your local time zone.

New feature concept validation Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

We are bringing two early-stage feature concepts to the CAB before we commit engineering resources. This session is structured as a 20-minute concept walk-through followed by open discussion and a live vote on which direction resonates most with your workflows. Your honest reaction is exactly what we need at this stage.

Competitive landscape debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

We want to use this CAB session to share what we are hearing about the competitive landscape and get your read on how your procurement and evaluation criteria have shifted. This is a candid, off-the-record conversation designed to help us stay aligned with where the market is actually heading from your vantage point.

Annual CAB strategic planning kickoff Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This is our annual CAB kickoff, where we co-define the themes and outcomes we want the advisory board to focus on for the next 12 months. We will review what worked in the prior year, align on the format and cadence for upcoming sessions, and give you a preview of our highest-stakes product bets. Come with your top two or three strategic priorities as a customer.

Beta program feedback roundtable (30 min): Start this poll We are wrapping up our beta program and want a quick structured debrief with the CAB before we move to general availability. This 30-minute roundtable covers three specific questions about onboarding friction, feature gaps, and rollout concerns. Please share your slot preferences so we can lock a time before the GA date.

✅ What Doodle supports for Startup customer advisory board

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll with up to 1,000 participants 🟩 Handles the full CAB roster and beyond Time-zone auto-detection per voter 🟩 Each CAB member sees slots in their local time Email reminders for non-responders 🟩 Email only; no SMS or push notifications Calendar sync (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 Keeps proposed slots conflict-free automatically AI meeting descriptions ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls 🔜 On the roadmap; single organizer per poll today

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can I confirm the CAB meeting before all eight members have voted? A: Yes. A B2B SaaS head of product can lock the date as soon as enough members have responded to establish quorum. Doodle's Group Poll live RSVP tracking shows the running tally in real time, so you can confirm the winning slot the moment six of eight advisors have voted without waiting on the remaining two.

Q: Do my CAB members need a Doodle account to vote? A: CAB members who receive the Group Poll link do not need a Doodle account to submit their availability votes. However, the organizer, the B2B SaaS head of product running the poll, does need a Doodle account to create and manage the Group Poll.

Q: What happens if a CAB member is in a time zone with no overlap with the rest of the group? A: Doodle's time-zone auto-detection will still display all proposed slots in that member's local time, so they can see exactly which slots fall at inconvenient hours and vote accordingly. The live tally helps the B2B SaaS head of product spot patterns quickly and adjust the candidate slots if no workable overlap exists.

Q: Which video conferencing platforms can I attach to a confirmed CAB meeting? A: Doodle supports Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. Once the startup customer advisory board slot is confirmed in the Group Poll, the B2B SaaS head of product can attach a link from any of these four platforms before the invite goes out.

👉 Ready to simplify your Startup customer advisory board?

Stop chasing eight customer executives over email every quarter. Use the templates above to launch a Group Poll in minutes, let time-zone auto-detection do the conversion math, and confirm your startup customer advisory board date the moment you hit quorum. Try it for free today.