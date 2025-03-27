SMART goals in action: how to set and prioritize tasks for success

Many of us set goals, but not all of them reach the finish line. It’s not because we lack motivation or ambition. More often, it’s because our goals are too vague or they haven’t made time to follow through.

That’s why having a framework like SMART goals helps. By giving your goals structure and combining them with intentional scheduling, you turn good intentions into consistent progress.

In this post, we’ll walk through what SMART goals are, how to apply them to your work, and how scheduling tools like Doodle can help you stay on track.

What are SMART goals? (and why they work)

SMART is an acronym that helps you turn a broad idea into an achievable plan. Each letter represents a key quality your goal should have:

Specific. It clearly defines what you want to achieve.

Measurable. You can track progress or results.

Achievable. It’s realistic given your time and resources.

Relevant. It aligns with your broader priorities.

Time-bound. There’s a clear deadline.

When a goal checks all five boxes, it becomes easier to act on. You know exactly what needs to be done, by when, and why it matters.

SMART goals examples for work

Let’s take an example from the life of an executive coach—someone who balances client sessions, new business development, and ongoing content creation.

Here’s how SMART goals might look in that context:

Reduce no-shows by 30% over the next quarter by introducing automated calendar invites and reminders. Book 10 client sessions per week for the next 4 weeks using a scheduling link. Launch a new leadership workshop offering by May 15, including planning and sign-up coordination.

Each of these is specific, measurable, and time-bound—and crucially, each one involves setting aside time and managing availability. That’s where scheduling makes all the difference.

From SMART goals to scheduled action—with Doodle

It’s one thing to set a goal. It’s another to make time for it.

Whether you're working solo or coordinating with others, scheduling is what turns plans into progress. That’s where Doodle comes in. It helps you protect your time, stay consistent, and reduce the friction that often derails execution.

For example, an executive coach might use a booking page to let clients schedule sessions based on real-time availability or a Group Poll to coordinate availability for a team session.

Everything stays in sync with your calendar, and with built-in integrations for video calls and payments, there’s less admin—and more time to focus on results.

Structure + scheduling = success

SMART goals give your work direction—but they only come to life when you make time for them. So, set one clear, actionable goal today. Then open your calendar, block time, or share your availability. Doodle makes that part easy—and when your schedule supports your priorities, progress follows.