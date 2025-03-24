Create a Doodle

Trending

Study reveals time spent with scheduling

Read Time: 4 minutes

Doodle Content Team
Doodle Content Team

Updated: Mar 24, 2025

Group of people making toast

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Is it possible to save time while scheduling by using an online scheduling tool such as Doodle rather than alternative tools such as phone calls, email, etc.? Many of you who have used an online scheduling tool would likely say that it is definitely possible, but an experimental study that was performed for a Bachelor’s thesis at ETH Zurich has provided data to support this point.

    For this experiment, a group of 96 people were selected to use Doodle and alternative scheduling tools to setup a private dinner with 4-6 participants, a business meeting with 6-8 participants, and a private dinner with 10-15 participants.

    Set up your free account - no credit card required

    General scheduling results

    Included below are the general results that were observed regarding overall scheduling behavior.

    Graph time spend on scheduling

    The back and forth communication is the most substantial time killer while scheduling, and the number of iterations and time needed to grow right along with the number of participants. It was also noted that gender, age, and education have no impact on the time that it takes to get something scheduled.

    Detailed scheduling results  

    The following data highlights the differences in relation to the amount of time that is needed for scheduling when using Doodle instead of alternative scheduling tools.

    Detailed scheduling results

    As you can see, Doodle users schedule smaller meetings in less than half the time that is required by people who use other tools, and on average, they save about a quarter of an hour (11-15 minutes).

    Even more time is saved in larger groups. For example, a meeting/event with 10-15 participants can be scheduled in approximately 45 minutes with Doodle while non-Doodle users need 1 1/2 to 2 hours to do the same thing.

    So the next time that you think you’re saving time with Doodle, you’ll know that it’s not just in your head!

    Set up your free account - no credit card required

    Related content

    participants of group meeting looked at computer monitor

    Meeting Types

    What is a Program Meeting?

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    Composite image with the logos of Doodle and Homebase

    Scheduling

    What is Homebase Scheduling?

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    Group Poll 2 (beige)

    Scheduling

    [dev] Übersichtliche Terminverwaltung mit Doodle

    by Doodle Content Team

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle

    Blog
    Trending
    Study reveals time spent with scheduling
    English
    HelpContactPricing
    About DoodleJobsBlogAds on DoodleTX VenturesSitemap
    Legal Notice