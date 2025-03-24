Doodle 1:1 is your easy solution for one-on-one meetings

Today, Doodle is proud to announce the newest business tool in our family: Doodle 1:1! Doodle has always been the best way to schedule meetings with groups, and now, we’re introducing the ultimate solution to set up one-on-one meetings. Whether it’s a sales meeting, interview, or business lunch, with Doodle 1:1 you can schedule a meeting in only two steps, cutting down the usual back and forth. Doodle has a suite of tools for organizing every kind of meeting, and Doodle 1:1 happens to be the latest and greatest – especially when you see how much time you’ll save!

Ready to get started? Try it free Request a demo

All you have to do is send a link with possible meeting times, your participant chooses one, and it’s booked in your calendars! Whether it’s a colleague from within your organization or an external client, Doodle 1:1 takes only 2 steps to set up your one-on-one meeting. You’ll save time planning your meetings and still maintain control over your schedule. Like all Doodle products, this tool integrates seamlessly with your calendar to keep you organized. If one of your proposed time slots gets booked while the invitation is pending, Doodle 1:1 will automatically update the options. No double booking – we’ve got this!

This latest product comes from our Doodle lab, and we’d like to thank all of the beta users for helping us create Doodle 1:1. We couldn’t have done it without you!

Start using Doodle 1:1 today