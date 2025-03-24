Doodle at AMP 2018

UPDATE: Get Doodle 1:1 now, complete with Gmail’s AMP for Email technology.

We’re so excited that our very own Michael Wuergler presented at this year’s AMP conference in Amsterdam.

AMP is an open-source project that aims to make the web better for everyone by creating faster web pages that perform better across all platforms. Most recently, Google has been working to bring the power of this framework to Gmail, and they asked us to develop a few applications for the new prototype.

Now, emails will no longer be static blocks of HTML that age and grow moss in your inbox. With this technology, developers will be able to create engaging, interactive email experiences. Your emails will be more dynamic; they’ll live and change with time. AMP for Email will make it possible for your emails to remain up to date every time you open them.

What does this mean for Doodle?

It means that you could get poll updates directly in your inbox. And I’m not talking about notification emails; I mean that your original admin email will update itself when people make their selections in your poll. You’ll be able to have a running tally of who voted for what in your poll as it’s happening. You could even choose a final date and close the poll right from your inbox. All without opening your browser. Finding a time to meet will be faster and easier with the ability to manage polls from your email.

We’re waiting for Google to roll out AMP for Email, and then we can move to bring you all our cool AMP-related projects.

If you’re interested in AMP and want to see Michael’s presentation, you can check out the video below. He starts at about 6:30.