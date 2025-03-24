Create a Doodle

Doodle adds “reset admin link” feature to help administer your poll

Updated: Mar 24, 2025

Team Meeting with a group of people

    Who hasn’t experienced this problem before: we click the SEND button in our eMail program and realise just in that same second, that we have sent a wrong link or have sent the eMail to the wrong person. Our Doodle users told us that they would love to get security for such error when sending the participation links for a scheduled poll out.

    With today’s release, we have improved the use of Doodle admin links. Within the admin panel for your poll we now have added a functionality for organisers to reset the admin link. Such new admin link will be sent to the organiser by eMail, actually to that address that was used for setting up the poll. All users that have received the former admin link will be able to participate in the poll but not be able to administer the poll.

    In hoping that we were able to help our users with such change we wish you happy Doodling on the world’s easiest scheduling tool.

    Your Doodle Team

