When it comes to social media, engagement is king. Instagram is a leading social platform that offers users many ways to interact. Launched in October 2010 by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, it is a free app that lets users share photo and video content in multiple formats.

Instagram became an instant hit, gaining over 1 million users in as little as two months after its release. Since then, Instagram has widened its global reach and introduced new features such as Instagram Stories, Instagram for Business and Instagram Polls.

What are Instagram polls?

Instagram launched Instagram polls in 2017 to increase engagement in-app, starting with its poll stickers. These polls offer a creative way to engage with followers, gather opinions and spark conversations directly within Instagram stories.

In 2023, Instagram started testing the waters in some locations by allowing users to create polls in comments and chats, broadening the scope of interaction.

How to create a poll on Instagram

Creating a poll on Instagram is straightforward, significantly enhancing engagement with minimal effort. Here's how to do it:

Open the Instagram app, swipe right, or tap on your profile picture to create a new story. Capture or upload the content you wish to share.

Tap the sticker icon, then select the "Poll" sticker.

Enter your question and customize the poll choices.

Place your poll sticker on the story and share it.

Are Instagram polls anonymous?

A common question among Instagram users is whether these polls are anonymous. The answer is no; the poll's creator can see how each participant voted, adding a layer of transparency and personal interaction between the account holder and their audience.

Because creators can see who voted on their Instagram Poll, they can gain insight into who voted and what option they chose. Therefore, this feature is invaluable for businesses and influencers looking to better understand their audience's preferences.

Does Instagram Live have polls?

While Instagram Live is a popular feature for real-time engagement, it currently does not support polls directly within the live video. However, users often use live sessions to discuss poll results shared in stories, enhancing interaction.

What about Doodle?

While Instagram polls are a fantastic tool for quick, informal engagement, Doodle offers a robust solution for scheduling meetings and events.

Doodle is a free scheduling tool that eliminates the back-and-forth often associated with arranging meetups. Whether it’s for organizing a business meeting, a group study session, or a social gathering, Doodle's Group Polls feature simplifies the process.

Users can create polls to propose several time options and participants can vote on their availability, making it easier to find a time that suits everyone. The beauty of Doodle lies in its ability to handle groups of any size, ensuring no one is left out of the loop.

Using Doodle with Instagram

Now, one might wonder, "Why should I use Doodle if Instagram already has polls?" While Instagram polls are great for instant feedback on light-hearted questions, they lack the functionality for organizing events or meetings, especially when dealing with larger groups or professional settings.

Using Doodle with Instagram is a good option. Once an organizer creates a group poll, sharing a Doodle poll link on Instagram can be beneficial in three ways:

Formalization: Doodle provides a structured way to propose dates and times, making it ideal for official events or meetings.

Versatility: With Doodle, users are not limited to the binary choices of Instagram polls. Organizers can create multiple time slots and even allow anonymous voting, catering to professional preferences.

Inclusivity: Doodle's capability to accommodate any group size ensures that everyone's opinion is considered, making scheduling democratic and efficient.

By using Doodle with Instagram, creators and organizers can leverage the visual and engaging nature of Instagram to direct followers to their Doodle polls. Whether for a business meeting, a community event, or a large-scale seminar, sharing a Doodle poll link on Instagram stories or posts can support the scheduling process.

Instagram polls and Doodle offer complementary benefits for engaging with an audience and organizing events or meetings. While Instagram polls excel in quick, engaging interactions, Doodle provides the structure and flexibility for effective scheduling. By understanding the strengths of each tool, one can maximize their engagement and efficiency in both personal and professional settings.