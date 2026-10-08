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Run the numbers on your team's time

Data stories and research on where your team's days go, written for your role and your industry.

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Stories for your team

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3 stories

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From the story Is lead time the hidden half of your time to hire?

Your interview waiting time

Example numbers, change them

Waiting per hire today

21 days

Waiting per hire at your target

9 days

Waiting that staysWaiting you remove

Candidate days back per quarter

144 days

Waiting per hire = days to first interview + (rounds minus 1) × days between rounds. It counts calendar days a candidate waits, using only the numbers you enter.

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Case Studies

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