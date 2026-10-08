What would you do with the hours you spend arranging meetings?
Arranging meetings is still the biggest part of an EA’s week. Here’s how to win some of that time back for the work you were hired for.
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Data stories and research on where your team's days go, written for your role and your industry.
Arranging meetings is still the biggest part of an EA’s week. Here’s how to win some of that time back for the work you were hired for.
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3 stories
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From the story Is lead time the hidden half of your time to hire?
Waiting per hire today
21 days
Waiting per hire at your target
9 days
Waiting that staysWaiting you remove
Candidate days back per quarter
144 days
Waiting per hire = days to first interview + (rounds minus 1) × days between rounds. It counts calendar days a candidate waits, using only the numbers you enter.
We'll show you Doodle on your own calendar.