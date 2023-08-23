How to handle an initial meeting: 9 key tips

An initial meeting sets the tone for any professional relationship. Whether it's a client consultation, a job interview or a project kickoff, making a positive impression is crucial.

It’s important to understand the key aspects of handling an initial meeting effectively. From planning and preparation to execution and follow-up, we'll provide valuable tips to ensure a successful outcome.

And to simplify the process, we'll introduce Doodle, a powerful tool that helps you organize initial meetings effortlessly in just a few minutes.

What you need to do

Understand the purpose of the meeting: Before diving into the meeting, clarify its purpose.

Are you aiming to introduce yourself, discuss project details or explore potential collaborations? Knowing the objective will help you structure the meeting and focus on the right topics.

Plan and prepare: Allocate sufficient time to go over everything you need to. Create an agenda outlining the topics to be covered and gather any necessary materials or documents. Research the other party involved to gain insights and tailor your approach accordingly.

Choose the right venue and format: Decide whether an in-person, virtual or hybrid meeting is most suitable. Consider factors such as convenience, accessibility and the nature of the discussion. Zoom meetings can save time and resources, especially when dealing with remote teams or clients.

Send invitations and confirm availability: Utilize a scheduling platform like Doodle to simplify the process of finding a mutually convenient time. Send out meeting invitations well in advance, allowing participants to check their availability and confirm their attendance. Doodle streamlines scheduling, ensuring efficient coordination among multiple parties.

Set clear objectives: Clearly communicate the meeting's objectives to all participants in advance. This helps everyone come prepared and ensures a focused discussion. Define specific goals you want to achieve during the meeting to keep the conversation on track.

Create an engaging agenda: Craft something that outlines the key discussion points and the allocated time for each item. Share the agenda with participants beforehand so they can prepare their input accordingly. This promotes efficient time management and ensures that all crucial topics are addressed.

Facilitate active participation: Encourage all attendees to speak up by fostering an open and inclusive environment. Be a good listener, ask thoughtful questions and ensure everyone has an opportunity to contribute. This will foster collaboration and help build rapport.

Take comprehensive notes: Designate someone to document what is discussed, capturing key decisions, action items and any important points discussed. Share these notes with participants afterward to ensure everyone is aligned and accountable.

Follow-up: After the initial meeting, promptly send a follow-up email with a summary of the discussion and any agreed-upon action steps. Maintain clear and consistent communication to demonstrate professionalism and foster continued engagement.

Handling an initial meeting effectively is crucial for establishing a strong foundation in any professional relationship. By following these tips and leveraging the power of Doodle's scheduling platform, you can streamline the organization process and ensure a productive and successful initial meeting.

Remember, a well-planned and executed meeting sets the stage for future collaborations and paves the way for success.