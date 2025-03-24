Hide the details

Make your free poll with Doodle and keep it secret.

With a Doodle hidden poll, all of your participants will be kept anonymous from each other.

When your invitees open the poll they’ll only see the date/time options. It’ll appear as if no one has participated in the poll up to that point, even if someone had. If one of your participants visits the poll once more after voting, only their vote will be shown to them. Only you the admin will be able to see who’s voted in the poll. The comments of others will also only be visible to you.

Ready to get started? Try it free Request a demo

We’ve heard from teachers who like to use this feature for scheduling meetings with students. We’ve heard from business people who use hidden polls to organize meetings with clients. Whatever the case may be, sometimes you need to keep information secure.

The hidden poll option is available in the ‘settings’ menu in step 2 when you set up the poll. If you’ve already created the poll and would like to include this feature you can certainly edit the poll and include it after the fact.

Doodle hidden polls are the best way to find a time to meet, and keep confidential information confidential.

Try it for yourself. Make a quick poll today.