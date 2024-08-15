Scheduling

How to set up a Calendly account

Read Time: 8 minutes

Doodle Logo

Doodle Content Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2024

Doodle v Calendly

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    No credit card required

    How to set up a Calendly account

    Doodle v Calendly

    Here’s our guide to creating an account with the appointment management app, Calendly.

    Step one: Start your account setup 

    On the Calendly website, click “Sign Up” in the top right corner.

    Step two: Enter your details

    Either add your email and click “Sign up” or use the Google and Microsoft buttons that can pull your details automatically if you have an account with them. If you add your email you’ll need to choose a password. 

    Step three: Create your URL and set your time zone

    Decide what you want your Calendly URL or accept the default one that’s automatically generated. 

    The time zone will default to where you are but if you want to change it click the little arrow on the right and choose the zone you want. 

    Click “Continue”

    No credit card required

    Step four: Connect your calendar 

    If you’ve signed up with Google or Microsoft, your calendar will connect automatically. However, if you haven’t you can connect it now or click “Set up later”.

    Step five: Set your availability

    Decide when you want to be available. Choose the days and times people can book time with you. 

    You’ll also be asked to pick your profession before you finish up. 

    If you’re looking for a simpler process to start scheduling quickly, you should try Doodle. Our sign-up process only takes a few clicks and your account will be ready to schedule time with anyone - from a one-on-one to a group meeting with thousands. 

    Don't let scheduling stop your productivity

    No credit card required

    Related content

    Women at laptop

    Scheduling

    How to Reschedule a Meeting Professionally

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    A man works on his desk at home.

    Scheduling

    Top 5 Tools You Need to Start Your Small Business

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    woman focus work

    Scheduling

    The Top 5 Scheduling Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle