Try it free No credit card required

How to set up a Calendly account

Here’s our guide to creating an account with the appointment management app, Calendly.

Step one: Start your account setup

On the Calendly website, click “Sign Up” in the top right corner.

Step two: Enter your details

Either add your email and click “Sign up” or use the Google and Microsoft buttons that can pull your details automatically if you have an account with them. If you add your email you’ll need to choose a password.

Step three: Create your URL and set your time zone

Decide what you want your Calendly URL or accept the default one that’s automatically generated.

The time zone will default to where you are but if you want to change it click the little arrow on the right and choose the zone you want.

Click “Continue”

Try it free No credit card required

Step four: Connect your calendar

If you’ve signed up with Google or Microsoft, your calendar will connect automatically. However, if you haven’t you can connect it now or click “Set up later”.

Step five: Set your availability

Decide when you want to be available. Choose the days and times people can book time with you.

You’ll also be asked to pick your profession before you finish up.

If you’re looking for a simpler process to start scheduling quickly, you should try Doodle . Our sign-up process only takes a few clicks and your account will be ready to schedule time with anyone - from a one-on-one to a group meeting with thousands.

Don't let scheduling stop your productivity