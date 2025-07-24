Create a Doodle

How to get paid for your time without the hassle

Read Time: 4 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Jul 24, 2025

    You work hard. You show up prepared. You deliver real value. But if getting paid still feels like the hardest part of your workday, something needs to change.

    Whether you're a coach, consultant, trainer, or freelancer, your time is your product. And the way you handle payments should reflect that. You shouldn't have to chase invoices, remind people to show up, or lose hours to admin that no one's paying for.

    The good news? You don’t need a complicated system or a finance degree. You just need a clear process that protects your time and gets you paid—before the work even starts.

    Why upfront payment systems work

    Before we dive in, here’s what a smooth payment setup can do for your business:

    • Reduce no-shows and late cancellations

    • Save hours of follow-up and admin

    • Create steady, predictable cash flow

    • Set a professional tone from the start

    Stop doing admin you're not charging for

    You're not just losing money when someone forgets to pay. You're losing energy trying to keep up with reminders, follow-ups, and awkward messages like: “Hey, just checking in on that invoice…”

    It adds up:

    • Manually confirming bookings

    • Sending calendar invites

    • Following up after a session to get paid

    Instead, set up a Booking Page that handles it all in one step: clients pick a time, pay up front, and get all the info they need. No spreadsheets. No chasing. No stress.

    Protect your energy and your calendar

    Every unpaid session, delayed payment, or last-minute no-show chips away at your focus—and your business.

    Set clear expectations from the beginning. Your Booking Page should include:

    • Payment required to confirm

    • Session length and details

    • What’s included (and what’s not)

    • Your cancellation or rescheduling policy

    When people book with you, there should be zero confusion and no surprises.

    Make your calendar your cash flow

    Think of your Booking Page as your storefront. If clients can't find it—or if it doesn’t collect payment—you’re losing revenue before the session even begins.

    Make sure your link is easy to access:

    • Add it to your Instagram bio

    • Include it in your email footer

    • Link it from your “Work with me” page

    • Drop it in DM replies or WhatsApp messages

    When someone’s ready to book, don’t make them wait. Let them take action right away.

    Set boundaries once and let the system reinforce them

    It's exhausting to explain your rules again and again. Instead, put your boundaries into your system—so you don't have to say them out loud every time.

    Your Booking Page can:

    • Send automatic confirmations and reminders

    • Close bookings a certain number of hours in advance

    • Prevent overbooking or last-minute requests

    You stay in control, and your clients know what to expect from the start.

    Don't wait to get serious about payments

    It’s common to think, “I’ll tighten up my payment process once I grow.” But by then, you're already losing time, money, and momentum.

    The best time to build a no-hassle payment system is now—even if you're just starting out.

    Offer free discovery calls? Great. Still use a Booking Page for them. Show clients from the first click that you run a professional business.

    Let your tool do the heavy lifting

    You don't need a payment platform, a scheduling tool, and a follow-up tracker. Just use Doodle’s Booking Page, connect it with Stripe, and let it do the work:

    • Clients book

    • They pay

    • They get a confirmation and reminder

    • You show up and deliver

    That's it. No unpaid time. No confusion. No drama.

    When your time is respected, your business grows

    You don't have to be pushy to be professional. You just need a clear process that tells people: This is how we work.

    When you get paid at the time of booking, you protect your energy, reduce friction, and free yourself to focus on what matters most—your work.

    And best of all? You stop losing time to unpaid admin and start getting rewarded for the value you bring.

