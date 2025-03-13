How poor task prioritization wastes time and how to fix it

Ever feel like you’re working all day but getting nowhere? You’re not alone. Poor task prioritization is one of the biggest reasons people waste time. Instead of focusing on what truly moves the needle, you might find yourself drowning in emails, putting out fires, or tackling small, low-impact tasks just to feel productive. The good news? There are simple, effective ways to fix this.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Why poor task prioritization is a problem

When you don’t have a clear system for deciding what to work on, everything feels urgent. That leads to stress, wasted effort, and a never-ending cycle of busyness without real progress. The problem is that not all tasks are created equal. Some drive your business forward, while others just eat up time. You risk getting stuck in the weeds without a strategy to tell the difference.

Task prioritization strategies that actually work

One of the best ways to stop wasting time is by using proven task prioritization techniques. Here are a few that can make a huge difference.

The Pareto principle: Focus on the 20% that matters

The Pareto Principle, also known as the 80/20 rule, says that 80% of your results come from just 20% of your efforts. Instead of treating all tasks equally, identify the handful of things that bring the most value.

If you’re a freelancer, that might mean focusing on high-paying clients rather than answering every email right away. If you run a business, it could be about prioritizing strategy over admin work.

The Eisenhower Matrix: Urgent vs. important

A task prioritization matrix is a great way to see your workload at a glance. It helps you categorize tasks based on value and effort, so you don’t waste time on low-impact work. If you feel overwhelmed, mapping out your tasks visually can bring instant clarity.

The Eisenhower Matrix is a simple way to sort your tasks based on urgency and importance. Urgent and important tasks should be done right away, like handling a client crisis. Important but not urgent tasks like business development should be scheduled. Urgent but not important tasks should be delegated, like responding to routine emails.

Tasks that are neither urgent nor important should be eliminated, like endless social media scrolling. By using this method, you make sure your time goes to what really matters.

How to stop wasting time and take control of your day

Now that you know what works, the next step is applying these techniques to your daily routine. Take a few minutes each morning to list your tasks and decide what’s truly important. Use the Pareto Principle to focus on high-impact work. Sort your tasks using the Eisenhower Matrix to avoid time-wasters. Consider using a task prioritization matrix to plan out your week.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Make scheduling easier with Doodle

Task prioritization isn’t just about what you work on—it’s also about when. If scheduling meetings is eating up too much of your time, Doodle can help. With features like Group Polls, Sign-up Sheets and Booking Pages, you can cut out the back-and-forth and focus on what matters. Try Doodle and take control of your time today.