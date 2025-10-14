Create a Doodle

Group Polls for capstone panels and committee meetings

Limara Schellenberg
Updated: Oct 14, 2025

A team of four is meeting together and looking at a whiteboard presentation

    As an advisor or counselor, your calendar fills up fast. Between capstone panels, academic standing committees, scholarship reviews and student check-ins, you manage more meetings than most people realize. Coordinating faculty, external mentors and students can take hours of back-and-forth emails. It is stressful, especially during peak weeks near midterms and end of term.

    If this sounds familiar, you are not alone. The good news is you can make scheduling easier without adding another complex system. In this guide, you will learn how to use Doodle Group Polls to lock in capstone panels and committee meetings quickly, even when you have dozens of busy people. You will also see when to use Booking Pages, 1:1s and Sign-up Sheets to handle the rest of your advising needs. The goal is simple. Save time, protect your focus and get meetings on the books with less effort.

    The Challenge Facing Advisors & Counselors Professionals

    Capstone panels and committees involve many stakeholders. Each person has a different teaching schedule, office hours and service commitments. External judges often work off campus. You are trying to find one time that fits everyone while your inbox fills with maybes and last-minute changes.

    Common pain points:

    • You send three or more rounds of emails to confirm one panel time

    • Time zones create confusion for remote panelists

    • Faculty block out classes on their calendars but forget to share other holds

    • Students need an answer fast to meet departmental deadlines

    • You need to protect student privacy when communicating with large groups

    These coordination tasks cut into advising time. They also add stress during crunch periods.

    Why This Matters for Advisors & Counselors

    When scheduling is slow, everything else slips. Students miss target defense dates. Committees delay decisions on petitions or scholarships. Faculty get frustrated. You lose hours you could spend on coaching, retention and outreach.

    Fast, clear scheduling supports your core mission:

    • Keep students on track to graduate

    • Maintain fair, documented committee processes

    • Reduce friction for faculty and external partners

    • Protect your own time and energy

    A simple system that works across calendars and formats makes a real difference. That is where Doodle comes in.

    Use Group Polls to lock capstone panels in days, not weeks

    Group Polls are built for one question. When can we meet as a group. You propose times, invite everyone and let Doodle tally the best options. No long threads. No messy spreadsheets.

    Here is how to run a Group Poll for a capstone panel that includes four faculty, two industry judges and one student.

    1. Map your time windows

      • Block 3 to 5 windows over a 10-day span

      • Avoid faculty teaching blocks and known campus events

      • If you are not sure, ask the department assistant for common no-go times

    2. Create your Group Poll in Doodle

      • Connect your calendar so Doodle suggests open times

      • Add clear titles like Spring 2026 Capstone Panel for Maria Lee

      • Include meeting length, location and video link if hybrid

      • Add a short description of the panel goal and materials

    3. Turn on key settings

      • Time zone detection ensures each invitee sees local times

      • Set a response deadline to keep momentum

      • Activate automatic reminders for non-responders

      • Hide participant details if you want extra privacy

      • Limit votes to one preferred time if you need a single best option

    4. Invite your panelists

      • Add emails directly in Doodle or share a link

      • You can invite up to 1000 participants for large committees

      • Use Doodle Pro to email from Doodle and track responses

    5. Confirm and calendar it

      • Pick the top time once responses come in

      • Doodle adds the event to your connected calendar

      • Send final details to your panel and student

    This process reduces your work to minutes. Everyone sees the same options. You get a fast answer that sticks.

    Pro tip: include prep info inside the poll

    Busy panelists respond faster when they know what to expect. In the description, add:

    • Student name, program and project title

    • Review format like 15 minute presentation plus 10 minute Q and A

    • Link to the draft or rubric

    • Whether cameras are required for remote panelists

    • Who will chair the panel

    With Doodle Pro, you can use AI-generated meeting descriptions. Choose your tone and length, paste in project details and let Doodle craft a clear invite that feels professional.

    Practical tips for Advisors & Counselors scheduling committees

    Group Polls can handle most committee meeting needs. Use these tactics to make them even more effective in your advising context.

    • Time box options

      • Offer fewer, stronger choices. Five options beats fifteen

      • Vary times across early morning, mid-day and late afternoon to cover teaching patterns

    • Use If-need-be votes to build backups

      • Allow panelists to mark secondary times

      • This gives you a backup if someone drops

    • Avoid peak blocks

      • Skip common teaching hours for your campus

      • Favor the top of the hour for easier room booking

    • Protect student privacy

      • Use Hide participant details in Doodle Pro so panelists do not see each other’s responses

      • Share the student’s materials only after the time is set

    • Create a panel template

      • Save a default description, duration and video link

      • Reuse it for every capstone season

    • Set deadline and reminders

      • Give 48 to 72 hours for responses

      • Turn on automatic reminders to late responders

    • Use custom branding for clarity

      • Add your program logo and colors in Doodle Pro

      • This helps external judges trust the invite

    • Confirm rooms and links early

      • Add Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Cisco Webex inside the poll

      • Include physical room details when you click Confirm

    Manage time zones without confusion

    If your panel includes an alum on the West Coast and a partner in London, time zones get tricky. Doodle shows each person their local time. You can also:

    • Add a note that lists the base time zone for the host

    • Offer one early and one late window to cover ranges

    • Send final confirmation with both local and base times

    Use Sign-up Sheets for multi-day capstone showcases

    A single capstone defense fits a Group Poll. A day-long or week-long showcase needs a different format. Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets when:

    • You have many student presenters across several days

    • You need to cap judges per session or room

    • You want students to claim a time slot on a first-come basis

    Create your event, add time slots, set seat limits and share the link with students or judges. Attendees choose their preferred time. You see the roster build in real time.

    Common mistakes to avoid

    Even a small scheduling slip can derail a panel date. Here is what to avoid and how to fix it.

    • Too many options

      • Problem: People freeze when they see 20 times

      • Fix: Offer 5 to 8 strong options across different days

    • No response deadline

      • Problem: People put it off and you lose the week

      • Fix: Set a deadline in your Group Poll with reminders

    • Missing duration or location

      • Problem: Panelists do not know how long to reserve or where to go

      • Fix: Add duration, room and video link in the poll description

    • Ignoring time zones

      • Problem: Remote panelists show up an hour late

      • Fix: Keep time zone detection on and confirm local times in the final email

    • Oversharing participant info

      • Problem: Privacy concerns with student data

      • Fix: Use Hide participant details and share materials securely after the time is set

    • Forgetting to connect your calendar

      • Problem: Double bookings when your poll times conflict

      • Fix: Connect Google Calendar, Outlook or Apple Calendar so Doodle suggests only open slots

    Tools and solutions that fit your advising workflow

    Doodle gives you a complete toolkit for scheduling in education. Here is how each product helps Advisors & Counselors.

    • Group Polls for capstone panels and committees

      • Find the best time for faculty, external judges and students

      • Invite up to 1000 participants

      • Use deadlines, automatic reminders and time zone detection

      • Hide participant details for privacy

      • Email invites directly from Doodle

    • Sign-up Sheets for showcases, mock defenses and workshops

      • Create multiple time slots and cap seats per session

      • Let students or judges pick their slot on their own

      • Use for volunteer shifts, career panels or advising workshops

    • Booking Page for office hours and intake sessions

      • Share one link that shows only your open times

      • Students book themselves without emailing you

      • Connect Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Cisco

      • If your program charges for certification prep or alumni coaching, collect payment with Stripe

    • 1:1 for student prep before defenses

      • Offer a short list of prep times for a single student or faculty partner

      • Doodle takes care of confirmations and calendar invites

      • Add Stripe if you run paid community programs or external advising

    Security, branding and integrations

    Your meetings often involve sensitive student information. Doodle Pro and Doodle Teams include:

    • Enterprise-level data security and privacy

    • Custom branding with your logo and colors

    • Ad-free experience for a clean invite

    • Zapier integration to log poll data in Sheets, build dashboards or notify Slack channels

    • AI-generated meeting descriptions to save drafting time

    These features help you keep a professional look while protecting data and reducing manual work.

    Real-world examples from advising teams

    The scenarios below show how Advisors & Counselors can use Doodle across their calendar.

    1. Senior design capstone panel with external judges

      • Situation: An engineering advisor needs to schedule a defense for four faculty, two industry mentors and one student within two weeks

      • Action: The advisor creates a Group Poll with six options, sets a 72-hour deadline and adds a Zoom link. Hide participant details is on. Reminders go out at 24 hours

      • Result: The panel decides in two days. The event lands on everyone’s calendar with the final Zoom link and room number

    2. Academic standing committee meeting across departments

      • Situation: A committee with seven faculty and two deans meets monthly to review appeals

      • Action: The chair uses a recurring Group Poll template with preset 60 minute blocks. The chair connects Outlook Calendar and sets If-need-be votes for backups

      • Result: The group locks the top time each month and never plays email tag

    3. Capstone showcase with 40 student presentations

      • Situation: A college runs a two-day showcase with four rooms that need two judges each hour

      • Action: The events coordinator builds a Sign-up Sheet with 30 minute slots, caps two judges per slot and shares the link with industry partners

      • Result: Partners choose times that fit their work calendars. The coordinator exports the roster to a spreadsheet for check-in

    4. Advisor office hours during add-drop week

      • Situation: Two advisors need to handle high demand without email chaos

      • Action: Each advisor shares a Booking Page that reflects their Google Calendar in real time. Video links are added automatically. No-shows drop after five minutes to open new slots

      • Result: Students book the times that work for them. The advisors keep their calendars clean and up to date

    5. One-on-one prep before thesis defenses

      • Situation: A counselor offers 30 minute prep sessions for seniors

      • Action: The counselor creates a 1:1 with a list of ten times this week. Students pick a slot and get instant confirmation

      • Result: The counselor sees all prep sessions on the calendar without any back-and-forth

    Small touches that make a big difference

    • Use custom branding to put your program’s logo on every invite

    • Add a brief rubric link so judges can skim expectations before voting

    • Send a quick post-meeting survey with a Sign-up Sheet used as a text survey to gather feedback

    Key Takeaways

    • Group Polls help Advisors & Counselors schedule capstone panels and committee meetings fast

    • Keep polls short, set deadlines and use reminders for quick responses

    • Connect your calendar to avoid conflicts and add events with one click

    • Use Sign-up Sheets for multi-slot showcases and Booking Pages for office hours

    • Doodle Pro features like AI descriptions, custom branding and privacy options save time and protect data

    Get Started with Better Scheduling

    Capstone season does not need to drain your time. Use Doodle Group Polls to pick dates that work for panels and committees, then use Sign-up Sheets, Booking Pages and 1:1s to handle everything else. Connect your calendar, add your video platform and let Doodle do the heavy lifting.

    Ready to make scheduling easier? Create a Doodle and see how Advisors and Counselors save hours every week on capstone panels and committee meetings.

