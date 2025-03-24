Own your day by scheduling with Doodle and Google

Google Calendar is one of the world’s most used digital organizers and with Doodle, you can take your scheduling to the next level. Pairing two of the world’s most loved free online scheduling tools will let you reclaim your day, avoid double-bookings and boost productivity.

Doodle integrates natively with Google so you can meet anywhere in the world and your calendar will be managed automatically. No need to worry about keeping track of all your events.

How Doodle and Google Calendar complement each other

To get started, create a free Doodle account and connect it to your Google Calendar account. You can do this in your Doodle account settings. Once connected any events you arrange through Doodle will automatically show on your calendar.

With a Booking Page, you can send people a link and they can select times to meet that you’ve pre-selected. Not only does it automate your scheduling it puts you in control. Once a time is chosen you’ll see it in Google. With a Doodle Professional account, you can create as many Booking Pages as you like. This is great if you want to manage different clients and allocate them distinct availability.

Group Polls can also sync to your Google Calendar. Make a quick poll to find the time that works best for everyone, confirm the event and Doodle will add it to your calendar.

Rescheduling’s easy too

It’s not only booking that’s easy, but changing appointments is a snap too.

Let’s say someone has booked some time on your Booking Page . They’ve noticed a clash and need to change it. No problem. If they rearrange the appointment, Doodle will only let them pick a free time that suits you. Once they do, we’ll update your Google Calendar.

With the Doodle scheduling app , you’ll never have to have those awkward conversations that you’re not available at the new time. It will always suit you.

What about the free poll maker ?

Don’t worry, integrating your Doodle account with Google Calendar will mean when you create a poll and confirm a time, it will automatically appear on your calendar.

Group Polls are one of the world’s favorite ways to find time together without the email back and forth. They are simple to create too. Enter the name, location and any notes about the event you’d like people to know. Next, add the times you’re available. Be sure to include lots of options to make scheduling a time that suits everyone even easier.