Everything you need to know about Microsoft Bookings

If you’re seeking clarity on what Microsoft Bookings is all about, how to navigate its functionalities, understand its pricing structure, and ultimately determine if it aligns with your needs, we’ve prepared this short guide to help you explore the most important ins and outs of Microsoft Bookings so that you can make an informed decision about the choosing the right scheduling tool for your business.

What is Microsoft Bookings?

Microsoft Bookings is a scheduling tool designed to simplify the process of booking appointments and managing schedules. It seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products, such as Outlook and Teams, making it a convenient choice for businesses already using Microsoft 365.

It serves as a centralized platform for scheduling appointments, managing bookings and coordinating meetings. It empowers businesses to create personalized booking pages, set availability preferences and automate reminders – all within the familiar Microsoft 365 environment.

Whether you're a consultant, a service provider or a team manager, Microsoft Bookings can help you optimize your time and enhance customer satisfaction. But how do you know if Microsoft Bookings is the right tool for you? Let’s find out.

How to use Microsoft Bookings

Microsoft Bookings works in conjunction with other Microsoft 365. However, it is not currently available as a standalone tool. To get started, log in to your Microsoft 365 account and go to your booking page. Alternatively, you can go directly to the website book.ms. If you’re using Outlook, you can also click the link “Go to my booking page” and you will be redirected to Bookings. Customize it to align with your brand identity and service offerings. You can select a color theme, upload your logo and set your working hours. You can also define your availability, privacy settings and scheduling policies.

Once you’re ready, you can share your booking link with clients or colleagues, allowing them to schedule appointments based on your designated time slots.

The integration with Microsoft 365 ensures that your scheduling data syncs across your Outlook calendar and other Microsoft applications, keeping you organized and on track. Automated notifications and confirmations further streamline the process, reducing the likelihood of no-shows and last-minute cancellations.

How Much Does Microsoft Bookings Cost?

For those who already have Microsoft 365, Microsoft Bookings is included at no extra cost. However, this depends on which subscription plan you have. Microsoft Bookings is only available in select plans. Additionally, if you're not subscribed to Microsoft 365, plans are available starting from $12.50 per user per month, paid annually, with the Microsoft Business Standard Plan .

Pros and Cons of Microsoft Bookings

Pros:

Seamless integration with Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Good interface for both businesses and clients. Customizable booking pages to reflect your brand. Automated reminders and confirmations reduce no-shows. Easy access to scheduling data and analytics.

Cons: Limited customization options compared to other scheduling tools. Limited integrations available. Accessibility may be restricted to Microsoft 365 users. Some advanced features may require additional subscriptions. Not a standalone product.

Is MS Bookings the same as other scheduling tools?

While both Microsoft Bookings and other scheduling tools serve the purpose of scheduling appointments, there are notable differences between them. Microsoft Bookings is deeply integrated with the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, offering seamless synchronization with Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft applications. It is also more focused on collaborating within the same organization. On the other hand, standalone scheduling tools like Doodle offer other integration options (Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, video conferencing tools , etc.). This also includes the Microsoft 365 suite, so that you can continue using your Outlook calendar while using more specific scheduling features. As such, standalone tools may provide more flexibility with scheduling outside of your own team.

Is Microsoft Bookings Right for You?

Whether Microsoft Bookings is the right tool for you depends on your business needs. If you're already using Microsoft 365 and are looking for a solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing tools, then Microsoft Bookings is worth considering.

However, if you require extensive customization options, need features not offered by Microsoft Bookings or are looking at more cost-friendly alternatives, you may want to explore other standalone scheduling tools in the market like Doodle.