Doodle: The When2Meet alternative

Head-to-head: Doodle vs. When2Meet

User interface and ease of use: Doodle’s dashboard is intuitive and user-friendly, making scheduling a seamless experience. While When2Meet is user-friendly, it might be missing a few features that make event scheduling easy.

Advanced features and customization: Doodle shines in this aspect, offering a range of tools that cater to various scheduling needs. From Booking Page , which allows people to set their availability and arrange meetings with a simple link, to 1:1 for one-on-one meetings. Doodle also provides extensive customization options. When2Meet, although effective for basic availability polling, falls short in terms of advanced features.

Collaborative features for group scheduling: Doodle enables participants to see each other's responses (if the organizer wants them to) to facilitate collaborative decision-making. When2Meet, while suitable for quickly finding a time, it lacks the ability to link video conferencing or shared an agenda - something you can do with Doodle.

Mobile access and app integration: Doodle's mobile app ensures you can schedule and manage appointments on the go, regardless of your location. With seamless app integration, it syncs effortlessly with your favorite productivity tools, enhancing your scheduling capabilities. While When2Meet offers a mobile-responsive website, it lacks a dedicated app for enhanced mobile access.

Why Doodle is the top choice

Doodle emerges as the ultimate scheduling solution for business leaders, freelancers and entrepreneurs due to several key factors:

Comprehensive functionality: Doodle's advanced features and customization options cater to a wide range of scheduling requirements, ensuring a seamless experience tailored to individual needs. Whether it's freelancers booking meetings instantly with Booking Page, recruiters organizing interviews or entrepreneurs balancing meetings with other important tasks, Doodle has you covered.

Enhanced collaboration: Doodle's collaborative features empower groups to make informed decisions together, fostering effective teamwork and streamlined communication. With Hosts, teams can plan client meetings or book events on behalf of others, facilitating quick and easy project discussions.

Virtual meetings made easy: Doodle seamlessly integrates with popular video conferencing tools like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Webex. This allows you to effortlessly turn any event into an online meeting with just a click of a button.

Intuitive user experience: Doodle's user-friendly interface and simple navigation make scheduling a stress-free task, saving valuable time and effort. On average, Doodle can save up to 45 minutes per week compared to manual planning, which adds up to a full working week in a year.

In comparing Doodle and When2Meet, it's evident that Doodle surpasses When2Meet as the ultimate scheduling tool for business leaders, freelancers and entrepreneurs.

Its comprehensive functionality, enhanced collaboration features, mobile access and intuitive user experience set it apart from the competition. So streamline your scheduling process and take control of your time with Doodle – the preferred choice of professionals worldwide.

More than 70 percent of workers claim to have lost valuable time when it comes to scheduling meetings . It’s why now more than ever, using the right tools to save time and optimize your work/life balance is key.

Today, we'll check out Doodle a When2Meet alternative that can automate your calendar and make it easy to schedule events of any size. Let’s go.

What is When2Meet?

When2Meet is a well-known scheduling tool designed to find common availability among a group.

Its simple interface allows users to create event polls, share them with participants and gather responses. When2Meet streamlines the process by displaying color-coded time slots based on participants' availability.

Introducing Doodle

Doodle has gained immense popularity as a comprehensive scheduling solution that goes beyond basic availability polls.

It offers advanced features that make it easy to automate your calendar and reclaim your day.

With Doodle Group Polls, you can propose multiple meeting dates, send it to your guests and, within minutes, you’ll find a perfect time to meet.

Booking Page automates your availability by letting you set when you’re available. Then, when someone asks to meet, you simply send a link and the times you’re free are shown. You stay in control of what people can book and links to your calendar so you’ll never be doubled-booked.

1:1 makes it easy to meet with one other person - perfect for interviews and employee reviews. Like Group Poll, send the times your free to your invitee and when they pick a time it appears on both your calendars. Simple.

Doodle also integrates with popular calendars, such as Google Calendar , enables automatic reminders and allows you to brand your invites with your own logo and colors.

It provides a holistic approach to scheduling, ensuring maximum efficiency in every aspect.