Discovery call booking for new client prospects is essential for consulting and advisory firms aiming to expand their client base effectively. By employing Doodle's Booking Page, these firms can streamline the process, enhance professionalism, and provide a seamless experience for potential clients. Doodle's Booking Page integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, ensuring accurate availability.

How does consulting / advisory currently handle discovery call booking for new client prospects?

In the consulting and advisory sector, booking discovery calls with new client prospects often involves back-and-forth emails to coordinate schedules. This process can be time-consuming and signals a lack of professionalism. Frequently, consultants waste the first ten minutes of the call on basic client qualification, which could have been addressed beforehand.

What makes discovery call booking for new client prospects so challenging for professional services?

Several challenges make the process difficult for consulting and advisory firms. Scheduling friction can delay pipeline velocity and client engagement. Manual email coordination not only takes up valuable time but also risks the consultant appearing disorganized to potential clients. Additionally, starting without pre-call context can waste valuable call time and diminish the overall experience for both parties.

What problems does poor discovery call booking for new client prospects scheduling cause?

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When discovery call booking is inefficient, consulting and advisory firms face several issues. Frustration rises for both the consultant and the client as they juggle emails to find a suitable time. This inefficiency may lead to missed opportunities if prospects lose interest or move on due to delays. Consultants also miss out on crucial pre-call preparation, leading to less effective calls.

How does Doodle's Booking Page solve discovery call booking for new client prospects scheduling?

Doodle's Booking Page offers a seamless solution to the scheduling challenges faced by consulting and advisory firms. By providing a public-facing booking page that reflects real-time availability, prospects can schedule discovery calls without the hassle of back-and-forth emails. Plus, Doodle's Booking Page allows firms to embed custom qualification questions to gather essential client information beforehand, optimizing the actual call time for more productive conversations. Video conferencing links are automatically generated for each booking, ensuring a smooth transition into the call.

How do participants book their slots?

Prospects book their slots using the Doodle Booking Page. They access a consultant's page, view available times, and choose a slot that suits them. The system then prompts them to answer custom qualification questions, such as company size and project timeline, ensuring the consultant is prepared for the call. Once the booking is complete, prospects receive an automated confirmation email with meeting details.

What features does consulting / advisory need for discovery call booking for new client prospects?

Feature Why it matters for Discovery Call Booking for New Client Prospects Does Doodle have it? Notes Calendar integration Ensures real-time availability for prospects 🟩 Yes Integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Apple Calendar Custom questions on Booking Page Pre-qualifies leads to save time during calls 🟩 Yes Automated video conferencing links Enhances professionalism and convenience 🟩 Yes Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams Email reminders for meetings Keeps prospects informed and reduces no-shows 🟩 Yes Branding customization Aligns booking pages with company identity 🟩 Yes Available with Premium Time zone auto-detection Avoids scheduling errors for global clients 🟩 Yes

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What discovery call booking for new client prospects features would help consulting / advisory even more?

Doodle's current features cover the crucial needs of discovery call booking for new prospects effectively. However, enhancing customization options beyond logo and primary color branding, which is currently limited, would further align the booking page with the firm's identity. This full branding capability is on the roadmap but not yet available.

Why is Doodle the best choice for discovery call booking for new client prospects in professional services?

Doodle provides specific advantages to consulting and advisory firms. It eliminates scheduling friction by allowing prospects to self-schedule based on real-time availability. Custom qualification questions integrated into the booking process save time, ensuring calls focus on valuable discussions. Additionally, automated video conferencing links streamline the technical aspects of setting up calls, maintaining a professional image.

What should consulting / advisory remember about discovery call booking for new client prospects scheduling?

Effective discovery call booking for new client prospects hinges on automation and pre-qualification. By utilizing Doodle's Booking Page, consulting and advisory firms can enhance their professional image, streamline scheduling processes, and focus on building strong client relationships right from the first call.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I integrate Doodle's Booking Page with my existing calendar? A: Yes, Doodle integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar to ensure real-time availability is displayed.

Q: How can I ensure prospects are qualified before the call? A: Use Doodle's custom question feature on the Booking Page to gather essential information such as company size and project timeline.

Q: What video conferencing platforms does Doodle support? A: Doodle supports Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams for automated video conferencing links.

Q: Are there options for branding my booking page? A: Yes, branding customization is available with Premium, allowing you to add your company logo and primary color to the booking page.

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