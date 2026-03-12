A. “CCPA" means the California Consumer Privacy Act (California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, Cal. Civ. Code § [1798.100 - 1798.199.100]) and its implementing regulations, each as may be amended from time to time, including without limitation by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020.

B. “Data Privacy Framework(s)” means, as applicable, the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, the UK Extension to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, and the Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework developed by the US Department of Commerce and the European Commission, UK Government, and Swiss Federal Administration permitting US based organisations participating in such Data Privacy Frameworks to receive Personal Data from the European Union / European Economic Area, the UK and Gibraltar, and Switzerland in compliance with applicable Data Protection Laws in those regions.

C. “Data Protection Laws” means all applicable federal, state, and foreign data protection, privacy and data security laws, as well as applicable regulations and formal directives intended by their nature to have the force of law, all as amended from time to time, and when referring to Processor’s processing of Personal Data, to the extent directly applicable to such processing, including, without limitation, the EU Data Protection Laws, UK Data Protection Laws, the Swiss Data Protection Laws, the Privacy Act 1988, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act, and the CCPA.

D. “Data Subject” means the individual or consumer to whom Personal Data relates.

E. “Data Subject Request” means a request by a Data Subject to exercise rights afforded by Data Protection Laws with respect to the Data Subject’s Personal Data.

F. “EU Data Protection Laws” means GDPR together with any applicable implementing legislation or regulations, as well as European Union or Member State laws, as amended from time to time.

G. “GDPR” means the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data.)

H. “Party” means either Customer or Doodle.

I. “Parties” means collectively Customer and Doodle.

J. “Personal Data”means any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person that is Processed by Doodle on behalf of Customer in connection with providing the Services to Customer, when such information is protected as “personal data” or “personal information” or a similar term under Data Protection Law(s).

K. “Process” or “Processing” means any operation or set of operations which is performed upon Personal Data, whether or not by automatic means, such as collection, recording, organisation, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, blocking, erasure or destruction.

L.“Security Breach” means a confirmed breach of Doodle’s information security measures leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to Personal Data covered by this DPA.

M. “Services” means the services provided by Doodle to Customer under the Agreement.

N. “Standard Contractual Clauses” or “SCCs” means the model clauses for the transfer of Personal Data to processors established in third countries approved by the European Commission, the approved version of which is set out in the European Commission Implementing Decision 2021/914 of 4 June 2021 and at: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/dec_impl/2021/914/oj?uri=CELEX%3A32021D0914&locale=e.

O. “Swiss Data Protection Laws” means all laws relating to data protection, the Processing of Personal Data, privacy and/or electronic communications in force from time to time in Switzerland, including the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection dated 25 September 2020 and its ordinances.

P. “UK Data Protection Laws” means all laws relating to data protection, the Processing of Personal Data, privacy and/or electronic communications in force from time to time in the United Kingdom (“UK”), including the United Kingdom GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018.

Q. “UK GDPR” means the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation, as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

R. The terms “Processor” and “Controller” shall have the meanings given to them under the applicable Data Protection Law. Any capitalised terms herein that are not defined in this DPA shall have the meanings associated with them in the Agreement and are hereby adopted by reference in this Addendum.