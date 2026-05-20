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How to streamline Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages in Professional Services

Read Time: 5 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: May 20, 2026

Two professionals in a modern office using laptops to schedule a meeting, highlighting the use of digital booking tools.

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    In the world of Professional Services, facilitating a cross-company meeting via linked booking pages can streamline scheduling across organizations. With Doodle's Booking Page, consulting and advisory teams can efficiently manage availability, minimizing the time spent coordinating meetings. Doodle's Booking Page integrates seamlessly with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, ensuring optimal visibility and ease of use.

    How does Consulting / Advisory currently handle Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages?

    For many consulting and advisory firms, coordinating meetings between companies is a notoriously complex process. Typically, executive assistants (EAs) spend 3-5 days exchanging emails just to align on a suitable time, often resulting in frustration and inefficiency. If one participant becomes unavailable, the scheduling process restarts from scratch, making it a daunting task with limited visibility into the other party's availability.

    What makes Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages so challenging for Professional Services?

    In Professional Services, the lack of integrated cross-company scheduling tools is a major hurdle. Without the ability to view mutual availability, both parties must navigate endless email threads, leading to delays. This lack of transparency can cause significant disruptions, especially when dealing with time-sensitive consulting projects that require quick alignment and decision-making.

    What problems does poor Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages scheduling cause?

    Inefficient cross-company meeting scheduling can have serious repercussions for consulting and advisory firms. It leads to wasted time, missed opportunities, and even potential loss of business if delays result in unmet client needs. This inefficiency can also frustrate senior partners and diminish the firm's reputation for reliability and prompt service.

    How does Doodle's Booking Page solve Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages scheduling?

    Doodle's Booking Page offers a streamlined solution for cross-company meetings. By enabling each party to link their booking page, Doodle cross-references calendars to present mutual availability, automatically selecting the earliest common slot by default. This approach drastically reduces the back-and-forth associated with traditional scheduling, saving time and enhancing productivity. The persistent chat feature in Doodle's Collaboration Room allows ongoing communication, even outside scheduled sessions, easing coordination and planning.

    How do participants book their slots?

    Participants receive a booking link from each company's Doodle Booking Page. By accessing these linked pages, they can view and select from mutual available times without the hassle of decoding endless email chains. This ensures a seamless, efficient booking process where meetings are set up in minutes.

    What features does Consulting / Advisory need for Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages?

    Feature

    Why it matters for Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages

    Does Doodle have it?

    Notes

    Calendar integration

    Ensures all participants' schedules are updated automatically

    🟩 Yes

    Integrates with Google, Microsoft, and Apple

    Mutual availability

    Avoids lengthy email exchanges for time coordination

    🟩 Yes

    Automated with linked booking pages

    Video integration

    Facilitates seamless virtual meetings

    🟩 Yes

    Supports Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams

    Email reminders

    Keeps participants informed of meeting details

    🟩 Yes

    Email-delivered, organizer manually adds ETA

    Real-time updates

    Adjust to changes in participant availability

    🟩 Yes

    Real-time availability updates

    Persistent chat

    Allows communication beyond scheduled meetings

    🟩 Yes

    Available in Collaboration Room

    What Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages features would help Consulting / Advisory even more?

    While Doodle provides robust solutions for most cross-company meeting needs, full branding customization and cross-org automated discovery are on Doodle's roadmap. These enhancements will further streamline scheduling and branding alignment for consulting and advisory firms.

    Why is Doodle the best choice for Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages in Professional Services?

    Doodle's solutions are tailor-made for the Professional Services industry. By leveraging Doodle's Booking Page, consulting and advisory firms can efficiently manage cross-company scheduling with minimal email exchanges. Doodle's capacity for up to 1000 participants in Group Polls complements large-scale consultancy projects, while its seamless integration with major calendars keeps all stakeholders aligned. Additionally, with real-time updates and video integrations, Doodle ensures that meetings are not just scheduled but effectively executed.

    What should Consulting / Advisory remember about Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages scheduling?

    The key takeaway for consulting and advisory professionals is that leveraging linked booking pages through Doodle allows for efficient, transparent, and reliable scheduling across companies. By embracing these tools, you enhance your firm's productivity and responsiveness, critical attributes in maintaining competitive advantage.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Q: How does Doodle ensure mutual availability in cross-company meetings?

    A: Doodle's Booking Page allows organizations to link their pages and cross-reference availability, displaying mutually available times without back-and-forth emails.

    Q: Can Doodle accommodate large participant numbers for consultancy group meetings?

    A: Yes, Doodle’s Group Polls support up to 1000 participants, ideal for large consultancy projects or cross-company workshops.

    Q: What video platforms does Doodle support for virtual meetings?

    A: Doodle integrates with Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, facilitating seamless virtual meetings.

    Q: How are participants reminded of scheduled meetings?

    A: Doodle sends email reminders to participants. Organizers can manually add time-to-meeting details in the message.

    Ready to simplify your Cross-Company Meeting via Linked Booking Pages?

    Discover how Doodle can transform your cross-company scheduling by signing up for a free Doodle account today. Experience efficient and stress-free coordination designed for the consulting and advisory industry.

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