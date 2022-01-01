Celebrating New Year in Atlanta

As the year comes to an end, Atlanta gears up to celebrate the arrival of a new year with joy, energy and a touch of Southern charm.

From iconic events to local traditions, Atlanta offers a variety of experiences for revelers to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new. Join us as we explore the vibrant celebrations and traditions that make The Big Peach a fantastic destination to ring in the New Year.

Meet in minutes Find time for family, friends and colleagues quickly and easily

Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta

Atlanta's version of the iconic ball drop, the Peach Drop , is a must-see event that draws crowds of enthusiastic spectators.

Held at Underground Atlanta, this beloved tradition features a giant illuminated peach that descends as the clock strikes midnight, symbolizing the city's proud heritage. Join the spirited crowd as they countdown to the new year amidst live music, food vendors and a festive atmosphere.

Fireworks Extravaganza at Centennial Olympic Park

Head to Centennial Olympic Park to witness a spectacular fireworks display illuminating the Atlanta skyline.

As the night sky erupts with bursts of vibrant colors, the park comes alive with excitement. Find a cozy spot on the lawn, surrounded by fellow revelers and marvel at the awe-inspiring pyrotechnics that mark the beginning of a new year.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra New Year's Eve Concert

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's New Year's Eve concert. Held at the renowned Symphony Hall, this special performance offers an evening of classical music and celebration.

Be swept away by the symphony's captivating renditions as you welcome the new year in the company of talented musicians and fellow music enthusiasts.

New Year's Eve Parties at Premier Venues

Atlanta's vibrant nightlife scene offers an array of parties and events to suit different tastes.

From upscale clubs and rooftop bars to chic lounges and trendy venues, there's something for everyone seeking an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration. Dance the night away to live DJs, sip on crafted cocktails and toast to new beginnings in style at one of Atlanta's premier nightlife destinations.

Family-Friendly Celebrations at Stone Mountain Park

For a family-friendly New Year's Eve experience, head to Stone Mountain Park.

This sprawling park hosts a range of festivities suitable for all ages. Enjoy a scenic ride on the Summit Skyride, take part in the early evening Snowfall Celebration and marvel at the mesmerizing fireworks display that lights up the iconic Stone Mountain.

The park's family-friendly attractions, including the Snow Angel Snow Tubing and the Discovering Stone Mountain Museum, ensure a memorable experience for the entire family.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Here’s to a fab New Year

Celebrate New Year in Atlanta, where a blend of captivating traditions, lively events, and warm Southern hospitality creates an unforgettable experience.

No matter what you end up doing - whether it’s a house party or dancing the night away at a local club, it’s always better to do with friends and family. That’s where Doodle comes in.

With Group Polls you can find a time to meet anyone in minutes. Just share the times you’re free and people vote on what they can do.

What’s more, it’s totally free to create an account. So, have a magical New Year’s Eve in Dallas with the people you care about most.