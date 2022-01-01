Celebrating a Sunny Christmas in LA

Christmas in Los Angeles offers a unique blend of holiday traditions and sunny weather, creating a festive atmosphere that's distinctly Californian.

While you won't find snow-covered streets, you'll discover a variety of activities that capture the spirit of the season.

Whether you're a local or a visitor, here's a guide to celebrating a sunny Christmas in the City of Angels.

Beachside Fun

Trade in your snow boots for flip-flops and head to the beach.

Many locals spend their Christmas day on the shores of Santa Monica or Venice Beach, enjoying picnics, beach volleyball and even surfing. The palm trees decorated with twinkling lights create a surreal, tropical holiday experience.

Enchanted Nights at Descanso Gardens

Descanso Gardens hosts an annual "Enchanted: Forest of Light" event that transforms the botanical gardens into a mesmerizing wonderland of lights and interactive displays.

Stroll through illuminated paths, listen to holiday music, and warm up with hot cocoa. It's a magical experience that's perfect for the whole family.

Ice Skating with a View

While outdoor ice skating might not involve real ice, you can still enjoy this winter tradition with a Californian twist.

Pershing Square in downtown LA offers an outdoor ice skating rink where you can glide beneath the city skyline, surrounded by palm trees.

Hollywood Christmas Parade

Los Angeles hosts its own version of the iconic Christmas parade, featuring celebrity appearances, elaborate floats, marching bands and entertainment.

It's a quintessential LA experience that showcases the glamour and excitement of the entertainment industry.

Christmas Lights Extravaganza

Several neighborhoods in LA go all out with their Christmas light displays.

The Sleepy Hollow Christmas Lights Extravaganza in Torrance is known for its stunning decorations and synchronized light shows that attract visitors from all around.

Explore Christmas Markets

Visit Christmas markets like the LA Farmers Market or the Unique LA Holiday Market to find locally made crafts, gifts and artisanal treats.

These markets capture the diverse and creative spirit of the city.

Outdoor Movie Screenings

Experience outdoor movie screenings with a festive twist.

Rooftop cinemas and parks often screen holiday classics, allowing you to enjoy your favorite films under the starry LA sky.

Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade

The Third Street Promenade gets a holiday makeover with dazzling lights and decorations. Enjoy shopping, dining and street performances while soaking in the cheerful atmosphere.

Christmas Dinner in Style

LA is renowned for its culinary scene and Christmas is no exception.

Many restaurants offer special holiday menus and brunches, allowing you to savor delectable dishes while basking in the pleasant weather.

Universal Studios Hollywood

For a touch of Hollywood magic during the holidays, Universal Studios Hollywood hosts "Grinchmas."

Meet the Grinch, experience festive shows and enjoy holiday-themed attractions in a setting that's straight out of the movies.

In a city known for its creativity and diversity, celebrating Christmas in Los Angeles is a unique and unforgettable experience.

Embrace the sunny weather, explore local traditions and create cherished memories that capture the spirit of the holiday season in true LA style.