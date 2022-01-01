Celebrating a Motor City Christmas in Detroit

The air in Detroit is filled with festive cheer as the city gears up for a Motor City Christmas extravaganza.

Embrace the holiday spirit with our guide to the best yuletide activities, events and hidden gems Detroit at Christmas has to offer. Let’s go.

Meet in minutes Find time for family, friends and colleagues quickly and easily

Christmas Parades and Traditions

Kick off the season with Detroit's enchanting Christmas parade, a spectacular showcase of vibrant floats, marching bands and of course, Santa Claus himself.

Traverse the historic Woodward Avenue as it transforms into a magical corridor, echoing with the joyful sounds of the season.

This beloved tradition brings communities together and sets the stage for a month of merriment.

Must-Visit Christmas Events

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of Detroit's iconic holiday events.

The awe-inspiring Campus Martius Park transforms into a winter wonderland, adorned with twinkling lights and an enormous Christmas tree.

The breathtaking Detroit Zoo Wild Lights display adds a touch of wildlife magic to your festivities.

Historical Insights

Delve into Detroit's rich history during the holiday season.

Explore the historic Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, where the first Model T was produced.

This time of year, the plant dons festive decorations, offering a unique glimpse into Detroit's automotive legacy intertwined with Christmas traditions.

Hidden Gems Off the Beaten Path

For those seeking a unique experience, venture off the beaten path to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's annual Home for the Holidays concert.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of classic Christmas tunes in the heart of Detroit's cultural district.

It's an intimate affair that adds a touch of sophistication to your holiday celebrations.

Open on Christmas Day

Wondering what's open on Christmas Day near Detroit, MI?

Fear not! Detroit's Greektown Casino Hotel offers an array of dining options, ensuring you can savor a festive meal even on the 25th.

From traditional holiday fare to eclectic culinary delights, Detroit's dining scene caters to every palate during the holiday season.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

And Don’t forget about Santa Claus

No Motor City Christmas is complete without a visit from Santa Claus.

Detroit hosts various Santa events throughout December, from Santa meet-and-greets to Santa-themed parades.

Capture the magic of the season with a photo on Santa's lap, creating cherished memories for years to come.

As the Motor City transforms into a winter wonderland, Detroit's Christmas celebrations offer a unique blend of tradition, innovation and hidden gems.

Whether you're strolling down Woodward Avenue during the Christmas parade or savoring a festive meal on Christmas Day, Detroit invites you to revel in the magic of the season.

This Christmas promises joy, warmth and unforgettable moments for all who gather in this spirited city.