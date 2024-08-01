Doodle vs When2Meet: Choosing the ultimate scheduling solution

When it comes to scheduling, efficiency and simplicity are key. In a world where time is constantly of the essence, having the right tool can make all the difference.

Today, we’ll compare two popular scheduling tools, Doodle and When2Meet, to help you determine which one suits your needs best. Let’s delve into the features, benefits and ultimately reveal why Doodle emerges as the superior choice for business leaders, freelancers and entrepreneurs.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

What is When2Meet

When2Meet is a widely recognized scheduling tool that aims to simplify the process of finding common availability among a group. It offers a user-friendly interface, allowing users to create event polls, share them with participants and gather availability responses.

When2Meet streamlines the scheduling process by displaying color-coded time slots based on participants' availability.

What is Doodle

Doodle, on the other hand, has gained immense popularity as a comprehensive scheduling solution. Beyond basic availability polls, Doodle offers advanced features that enhance the scheduling experience.

Users can propose multiple meeting options, integrate with popular calendars, set automatic reminders and even customize their scheduling preferences - arranging meetings with nothing more than a link. Doodle provides a holistic approach to scheduling, ensuring every aspect is streamlined for maximum efficiency.

A head-to-head: Doodle vs When2Meet

User interface and ease of use: Doodle takes the lead with its intuitive and user-friendly interface. Navigating through the platform is a breeze, making scheduling a seamless experience. When2Meet, while user-friendly, may have a slight learning curve for first-time users.

Advanced features and customization: Doodle shines in this aspect, offering a range of tools that cater to various scheduling needs. Booking Page lets people set their availability and arrange meetings by simply sending a link, while 1:1, as the name suggests, makes it easy to meet with people one-on-one.

From calendar integrations, such as Google Calendar , to automated reminders, Doodle provides extensive customization options to optimize your scheduling process. When2Meet, though effective for basic availability polling, falls short in terms of advanced features.

Collaborative features for group scheduling: Doodle allows participants to see each other's responses, facilitating collaborative decision-making. When2Meet, while suitable for basic group scheduling, lacks the comprehensive collaborative features offered by Doodle.

Mobile access and app integration: Doodle's mobile app ensures that you can schedule and manage appointments on the go - no matter where in the world you are. With seamless app integration, Doodle syncs effortlessly with your favorite productivity tools, enhancing your scheduling capabilities. When2Meet offers a mobile-responsive website but lacks a dedicated app for enhanced mobile access.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Why Doodle reigns supreme

When all the cards are on the table, Doodle emerges as the ultimate scheduling solution for business leaders, freelancers and entrepreneurs due to several key factors:

Comprehensive functionality: Doodle's advanced features and customization options cater to a wide range of scheduling requirements, ensuring a seamless experience tailored to individual needs.

For example, Booking Page means that freelancers can send a link for clients to book a meeting the second they get an inquiry in. Recruiters can easily organise interviews and entrepreneurs can balance meetings with other important tasks.

Enhanced collaboration: Doodle's collaborative features empower groups to make informed decisions together, fostering effective teamwork and streamlined communication.

Using Hosts, teams can plan client meeting together or book events on behalf of others. That’s on top of being able to find time to discuss projects easily and quickly.

Virtual meetings are easy: Doodle connects with the world’s favorite video conferencing tools. So whether you use Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Team or Webex, you can turn any event into an online one with just the click of a button.

Intuitive user experience: Doodle's user-friendly interface, coupled with its simple navigation, ensures that scheduling becomes a stress-free task, saving valuable time and effort.

On average, 45 minutes a week can be saved using Doodle compated to planning meetings manually. In a year, that’s a full working week.

When comparing Doodle and When2Meet, it becomes evident that Doodle surpasses When2Meet as the ultimate scheduling tool for business leaders, freelancers and entrepreneurs. Doodle's comprehensive functionality, enhanced collaboration features, mobile access, and intuitive user experience set it apart from the competition.

Streamline your scheduling process and take control of your time with Doodle – the choice of professionals worldwide.