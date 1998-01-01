What is the Google Doodle?

They’re probably one of the most viewed things on the internet - with the ability to inform and entertain billions of people - Google Doodles bring fun and creativity to important messages. Whether that’s a special day, historical moment or notable figure.

Let’s take a look at where Google Doodle comes from, how they’ve changed over the years, what impact they have and why Doodle , the scheduling tool, is talking about them. Let’s dive in.

What are the origins of the Google Doodle?

Did you know that the first Google Doodle was created by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998 to celebrate the Burning Man festival? Now they’re one of the most notable ways to commemorate major events, holidays and people from around the world.

Over the years, the Google Doodle has evolved from a simple static design to complex, interactive logos that instantly catch users’ attention when they log on to start a search. The first interactive Google Doodle was created in 2010 to celebrate Pac-Man's 30th anniversary. The playable Pac-Man game was so popular that it stayed on the Google homepage for two days and reportedly caused a loss of 4.8 million hours of productivity.

If you're a business leader, you can learn a thing or two from the success of Google Doodles. Creativity and innovation can help your business stand out from the competition and engage your customers in unique and memorable ways. So why not take a leaf out of Google's book and try something new? Who knows, you might just create the next big thing.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

How has the Google Doodle changed?

Google Doodles have come a long way since they began all those years ago. The simple designs of the past have given way to interactive logos that actually pull users away from what they came to Google for. From playable games to augmented reality experiences, Google Doodles are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. They’re more than entertainment though. The Google Doodle will highlight major events and people that aren’t always well-known but are significant to various communities around the world.

In 2020, Google created a series of Google Doodles to honor essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These doodles recognized the sacrifices made by healthcare workers, grocery store employees, delivery drivers and others who continued to work on the front lines. They put human faces on something everyone was experiencing.

What impact does the Google Doodle have?

Google is easily one of the most visited websites in the world. In fact, as of January 2023, Google controlled nearly 85 percent of the world’s searches . That’s around 40,000 searches every second.

With the number of people seeing Google Doodles, there’s no doubt they have an impact. They’ve been a platform for some amazing creative designs. For example in 2011 an animated tribute to Freddie Mercury or the homage to Maya Angelou when she died in 2014.

One of the things that makes them stand out is their ability to tell a story or powerfully convey a message. Whether it's celebrating a historical event or honoring a famous figure, each Google Doodle has a unique message that can resonate with viewers on a personal level. If businesses can take anything away from this, it’s that ability Google has harnessed to connect with their customers and build a sense of community.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

So why is the scheduling tool Doodle talking about the Google Doodle?

There is often some confusion when people are looking to schedule a meeting with Doodle or check the Google Doodle of the day.

Doodle, the scheduling tool, is one of the world’s favorite ways to get together. Whether that’s a large group of people with Group Poll or the ability to send your availability with a link using Booking Page .

However, where Doodle and Google Doodle are similar is their ability to let people celebrate events. For example, the Google Doodle will showcase amazing interactive logos for special events like Independence Day or Thanksgiving. Doodle, the scheduling tool, makes it possible for people to find a time to celebrate these moments together.

So no matter the occasion and whether it’s a one-off or recurring event, Doodle can make it possible. Great things happen when we come together. Doodle makes that happen.