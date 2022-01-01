Take control of your time with Doodle's innovative web calendar

Every day is a race against the clock and managing our time is crucial to achieving our goals. But let's face it - balancing work, family and social life can be a real juggling act. It's easy to get overwhelmed with appointments, meetings and tasks that seem to pile up endlessly.

Unsurprisingly, web calendar tools have become a lifesaver for all of us. They let us plan and manage our schedules, so we can stay on top of our commitments and be more productive. At Doodle , we take web calendar tools to a whole new level, empowering you to control your time and accomplish more.

A simple, straightforward scheduling process

Let's say you're a small business owner trying to schedule a meeting with a potential client. You send them a few available times, but they respond with conflicting times. You go back and forth, wasting valuable time trying to find something that works.

This is where Doodle's web calendar solution comes in. Doodle offers a simple and intuitive scheduling platform that lets you create a poll of available times, share it with participants and find the best time for everyone in minutes. This saves you time and eliminates scheduling conflicts, making the process hassle-free and streamlined.

Your Booking Pages and invitations can also be customized to promote your brand, build trust with potential clients and show professionalism.

An easier way to manage your schedule

Doodle's web calendar provides users with comprehensive scheduling tools. An intuitive interface means you can quickly create and manage appointments, set reminders and assign tasks to team members.

It also includes an intelligent scheduling assistant that suggests the best meeting times based on your availability and preferences so you never feel overwhelmed.

Scheduled meetings can also include video conferencing. With the option to connect to Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Webex, participants can easily join the meeting with just one click. This feature saves time and eliminates the need to manually include video links in every scheduled meeting.

Seamless integration with popular calendar applications

Doodle's integration feature is a game-changer for those who rely on multiple calendar applications to manage their schedule. Say goodbye to having to check and update multiple calendars, as Doodle's web calendar solution integrates all your schedules into one central location.

Whether you use Google Calendar, Outlook or Apple Calendar, Doodle can sync with your existing calendar, making it easy to manage your schedule from one central location. With your calendar connected, any changes made to your schedule in one application will automatically sync with Doodle's web calendar, so you are always up to date with your schedule.

This not only saves you time and eliminates confusion, but it also ensures you never miss an appointment or double-book yourself again. Having all your calendars in one place allows you to quickly identify any scheduling conflicts and adjust accordingly.

Doodle's integration feature allows seamless scheduling with colleagues and clients, regardless of their calendar application. With Doodle, you can easily share your availability with others and receive their availability in return. This eliminates the need for endless email threads and back-and-forth communication to schedule a meeting.

Doodle's web calendar also offers a customizable Booking Page where participants can see your availability and schedule appointments based on your preferences. This reduces the risk of overbooking or scheduling appointments when you’re not free.

Advanced scheduling features for collaborative work settings

Doodle brings advanced scheduling features for teams and businesses to promote productivity. With our collaborative calendar platforms, team members can view each other's schedules, set up group meetings and assign tasks to other team members. Doodle's web calendar also includes an innovative voting feature that lets your team choose their preferred meeting times, eliminating the need for back-and-forth communication.

A reminder feature will notify you and your participants before scheduled events, so you always remember an appointment or meeting.

From meetings to collaborative projects, we make scheduling easy. Whether you're a small business owner, a freelancer or a large corporation, Doodle's web calendar solution can help you stay organized and efficient with its comprehensive online calendar management and digital scheduling solutions.

Join the millions of satisfied users who have made Doodle their go-to scheduling platform for online calendar management, digital scheduling solutions, calendar integration features, and collaborative calendar platforms.