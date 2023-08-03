The value of advance planning: Why it pays to be organized

Albert Einstein once famously said: “Out of clutter, find simplicity. From discord, find harmony. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” Don’t worry, we’re not going to test your physics knowledge, but it does make us think of an important real-world application - planning ahead and being organized .

It’s not always something that seems immediately obvious, especially when you’re just trying to get on with things, but being disorganized can have a serious effect on your business and your health. Stress missed opportunities and so much more, let’s look at why it’s important to get a grasp of your schedule .

The impact of poor organization on a business

We all have those moments when we get flustered or forget something important. However, on a larger scale, being poorly organized can significantly impact a business. It leads to decreased efficiency, missed opportunities and increased stress for staff and leaders.

Every company wants to learn how to be efficient. Disorganization can lead to confusion and misunderstandings, resulting in delays and mistakes. It’s likely you’ve been that employee, frustrated by unorganized colleagues or processes, ultimately feeling less productive and demotivated as a result. That ultimately impacts the overall success of the business.

Missed opportunities are another consequence of poor organization. Failure to respond to prospects quickly will ultimately lead to a bad first impression, as research by Harvard Business Review reports that the sales cycle is now shorter than ever . Being poorly organized is likely to lead to competitors pipping you to the post and winning business that could have been yours.

Even if you were to make it through the sales process, disorganization could still mean you lose the client. For example, a missed deadline or failure to follow up could see the client you worked hard to get, go somewhere else.

Finally, disorganization often leads to increased stress for both business leaders and employees. When there is a lack of structure and clear goals, it can be difficult for individuals to know what is expected of them and how to prioritize their tasks. The more this continues the likelihood of employees starting to feel burnt out or overwhelmed increases. This will negatively impact morale and overall job satisfaction.

The benefits of being organized

On the other side of the coin, being organized and planning ahead will greatly improve the success of your business.

One of the most notable benefits you’ll see early on is improved time management . When you have a clear process in place for booking meetings and prioritizing tasks, you’ll use your time far more effectively. For example, if you create a Booking Page to allow clients to schedule time with you, then you can cut out the back-and-forth emails and spend more time preparing. This can help you make the most of your day and avoid feeling overwhelmed by competing demands.

Being efficiently organized will also lead to an increase in productivity. When you can look a few weeks or months ahead, you can know what’s coming up, what time you have and when, as well as the resources at your disposal. This means you work more efficiently and get more done in less time. That all leads to greater success for the business.

For business leaders, good organization will enhance your decision-making ability . When you have a clear understanding of your goals and priorities, it’s easier to make informed decisions that align with your overall strategy.

All of these steps will ultimately help in reducing stress for you and your employees. A clear plan and structure in place make it easier to stay on track and avoid feeling overwhelmed by competing demands. This will lead to you and your employees enjoying a more positive work environment and a healthier work-life balance .

Tips for business leaders and entrepreneurs

As a business leader or entrepreneur , it is important to prioritize organization and advance planning in order to achieve success for you and your employees. Here are some tips to help:

First, set clear goals and priorities . Having a vision of what you, as an executive, want to achieve will help you focus your efforts and make the most of your time and resources. Make a list of your goals and prioritize them based on their importance and deadline. This will help you stay on track and make progress toward your objectives.

Next, create a schedule and stick to it. A well-organized schedule is vital for CEOs and leaders to plan their day, allocate time effectively and avoid feeling overwhelmed. Using a scheduling tool, such as Doodle , for meetings so you don’t have to get bogged down in back-and-forth emails.

Make sure to set aside time for important tasks, as well as breaks to rest and recharge . It’s also important to be realistic about how much you can accomplish in a given day and avoid feeling overloaded.

Ensure you delegate tasks effectively. While it’s important for CEOs and executives to take ownership of the business, it is also important to recognize when it’s time to let others take certain tasks forward. This can help free up your time and allow you to focus on your strengths and the most important tasks for you to grow your business.

Using technology to your advantage can also help to stay productive. There are a wide range of tools and apps available that can help you manage your time , communicate with your team and stay on top of tasks. Try experimenting with different options to find the ones that work best for you.

Finally, set aside time for review. Regularly reviewing your goals and progress can help you stay on track and make any necessary adjustments to your plan. It is also important to set aside dedicated time for planning and strategizing, so you can stay focused on the big picture and plan for the future.

Unlike Einstein, you don’t have to try and solve the mysteries of the universe. But getting a handle on your schedule, planning ahead and being organized is not only going to lead to less stress and increased productivity but happier employees and more business success.