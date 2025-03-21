The hidden costs of last-minute meetings

You’re sitting there, coffee in hand, finally making progress on your to-do list. The day’s looking good. Then—bam!—a last-minute meeting invite pops up. Seriously? Now you’re scrambling to find a room, half the team is missing, and nobody seems to know why this meeting is even happening. Sound familiar? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

Why last-minute meetings are more than just annoying

Every minute of your day is valuable, but these unexpected meetings? They’re stealing your time, focus, and, honestly, your sanity.

Think about it. You’re deep in your work, totally in the zone, when out of nowhere—boom—your flow is interrupted. And getting back into it? Not easy. Studies show that refocusing can take over 20 minutes once your focus is fully broken. That quick “check-in” costs you way more than you think.

And let’s talk numbers. Everyone in that room is getting paid for their time. Multiply that by a bunch of unprepared people sitting around, trying to figure out why they’re even there. That’s money down the drain. If this keeps happening, it’s not just frustrating—it’s a direct hit to your business. And if you bill by the hour? That’s lost revenue right there.

But here’s the good news: you’re in control. You don’t have to let last-minute meetings hijack your day. A little planning and the right tools can help you protect your time, boost productivity, and make meetings work for you—not against you.

The chaos of poor planning

No advance notice? No surprise—everything falls apart. The right people aren’t there; the conversation goes in circles. And what meeting room did you think you booked? Suddenly unavailable. And the worst part? These rushed meetings rarely solve anything, which means—you guessed it—you’ll probably need another one.

The toll on morale

Let’s be real. Constant interruptions make you feel like your time doesn’t matter. It’s frustrating. It’s distracting. It makes it harder to focus. And after a while, it takes a toll. Burnout creeps in, motivation drops, and some people even start looking for jobs where their schedules are respected.

There’s a better way

Some meetings really do need to happen ASAP. But if last-minute meetings are becoming the norm instead of the exception, something’s gotta change.

A little planning goes a long way. When meetings are scheduled with enough time to prepare, people show up ready, discussions are productive, and no one is left scrambling. And if scheduling is the issue, there’s an easy fix.

Doodle makes it ridiculously simple to find a time that works for everyone—without the back-and-forth or last-minute chaos. If you're over the stress of unexpected meetings, maybe it's time to try something that makes life easier.