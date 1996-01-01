The best ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Boston

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, Bostonians and visitors alike are getting ready to celebrate in the traditional green way: getting into the spirit of all things Irish in the City on the Hill.

Whether you prefer your parade to be lively or laid back, we've got you covered. Here are some tips for celebrating and scheduling St. Patrick's Day.

Attend The St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston is an annual tradition that dates back to 1901. Every year, on the Sunday before March 17th, crowds of people line the streets to watch the parade. It features marching bands, floats and lots of green. It's a great way to celebrate Irish culture and heritage.

Visit one of Boston's Irish pubs, The Black Rose or The Kinsale

Boston is known for its rich Irish heritage and has a thriving pub culture. The Black Rose and The Kinsale are two of the city's most famous pubs. Known for their lively atmospheres, traditional Celtic music and hearty food and drinks.

Whether you're in the mood for a pint of Guinness, a plate of shepherd's pie, or a lively night of music and dancing, these pubs are the perfect places to experience a taste of Ireland in the heart of Boston.

Take A Tour Of The Irish Famine Memorial

The Irish Famine Memorial is located in the heart of Boston and is dedicated to remembering the victims of the 1840s Irish Famine. The memorial was designed by Irish artist Rowan Gillespie and completed in 1997.

The memorial consists of a series of bronze sculptures depicting emaciated human figures stumbling toward an unseen ship on the horizon. It features two bronze sculptures depicting a family of Irish immigrants and is a poignant reminder of the hardships and sacrifices of the people who came from Ireland to America in search of a better life.

Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the memorial to learn about the history of the famine and its impact on the Irish people.

Listen to live Irish Music at one of the city's venues

Boston is known for its vibrant music scene and there are plenty of venues that offer live Irish music throughout the year - especially on St. Patrick's Day. From traditional folk music to more contemporary Celtic rock, you'll be able to find a variety of music styles to enjoy.

Some popular venues for live Irish music in Boston include The Burren, McGreevy's and The Plough and Stars. Whether you're in the mood for a quiet night of acoustic music or a raucous celebration, these venues offer a truly authentic experience of Irish culture through music.

Join the festivities at The St. Patrick's Day Festival At Faneuil Hall

The St. Patrick's Day Festival at Faneuil Hall is one of the largest and most festive St. Patrick's Day celebrations in all of Boston. The event features live Irish music, dancing, food and drinks and plenty of opportunities to celebrate Celtic culture.

Being in the heart of Boston, Faneuil Hall is easily accessible and is a great place to experience the energy and excitement of St. Patrick's Day in the city. Whether you're a local or a visitor, the St. Patrick's Day Festival at Faneuil Hall is a must-attend event for a truly memorable and authentic celebration of Irish heritage.

Try traditional Irish dishes

Boston is known for its cuisine and plenty of restaurants offer traditional Irish dishes during St. Patrick's Day and year-round. Cabbage and corned beef is one of the most popular dishes and is typically served during the holiday as a great symbol of good luck and prosperity.

Other traditional Irish dishes include shepherd's pie, bangers and mash and Irish stew. Whether you're looking for a casual dining experience or a more upscale meal, many restaurants in Boston offer their own take on authentic Irish cuisine to enjoy.

Take a walk through the historic Irish neighborhood of South Boston

South Boston is one of the most historic and iconic neighborhoods in Boston, known for its strong Irish heritage and vibrant community. Taking a walk through the neighborhood is a great way to experience the history and culture of Ireland in America, and to learn about the contributions of the Irish community to the city.

Some notable places to visit include Castle Island, the JFK Presidential Library and Museum and the Thomas Park/Carmen Park Historic District.

Don't miss Dropkick Murphys' Boston Show

The Dropkick Murphys are a famous Celtic punk band hailing from Quincy, Massachusetts, and are one of the most popular acts during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Boston. Known for their high-energy live shows and a blend of traditional Irish music with punk rock, their annual Boston blowout is a must-see event for fans of St Paddy’s Day.

Take Part In The St. Patrick's Day Road Race

The St. Patrick's Day road race is a popular annual event, attracting runners of all levels and ages. The race typically covers 5K or 10K and offers a fun and festive atmosphere with plenty of green decorations, live music and Irish-themed festivities.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to get involved in the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, the road race is a fantastic opportunity to get out and get active while enjoying the spirit of the holiday.