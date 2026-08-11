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Meeting Types

What is a Team Lunch?

Read Time: 4 minutes
Bobby Rae
Bobby Rae

Updated: Aug 11, 2026

A team working on a project while having pizza

In the ever-evolving dynamics of the workplace, fostering strong team relationships is key to success. 

Amid busy schedules and deadlines, team lunches emerge as a beacon of camaraderie, offering a unique space for collaboration and connection.

So let’s find out more.

Why You Should Plan a Team Lunch

Team lunches serve as more than just a break from work. They are strategic opportunities to enhance team dynamics. 

Imagine brainstorming sessions in a relaxed setting or casual conversations that spark innovative ideas. 

Team lunches facilitate organic interactions, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among team members.

Think of it this way. What happens when a a project has hit a roadblock and the team is grappling with creative solutions? 

A well-timed team lunch can serve as a catalyst for inspiration, allowing team members to bounce ideas off each other in a more informal setting. It's a chance to tap into collective creativity and find novel approaches to challenges.

Making the Most of a Team Lunch

As a host, preparation is key to ensuring a successful team lunch. 

Consider the preferences and dietary restrictions of team members, choose a venue that encourages conversation and plan engaging activities to break the ice. 

Team lunches are not just about food - they’re about creating an environment where collaboration thrives.

Attending a Team Lunch: Etiquette and Tips

If you're on the receiving end of a team lunch invitation, it's an opportunity to strengthen professional relationships. 

Be punctual, engage in open conversations and embrace the informal atmosphere. 

Sharing ideas and experiences over a meal can deepen connections and contribute to a more positive work environment.

Team Lunches and Doodle: Nourishing Team Bonds, One Lunch at a Time

Planning a team lunch can sometimes feel like juggling multiple schedules. This is where Doodle steps in as a valuable tool for scheduling and coordination. 

With Doodle's intuitive features, organizing team lunches becomes a seamless process. 

Doodle's calendar sharing and scheduling capabilities empower teams to find the optimal time for a gathering, ensuring maximum participation.

Team lunches transcend the boundaries of a traditional work setting. They are catalysts for collaboration, relationship-building and, most importantly, shared moments of joy. 

Whether you're orchestrating a team lunch or participating in one, the benefits extend beyond the table. 

Embrace the power of team lunches and watch as your team bonds over shared experiences, creating a positive and collaborative work culture.

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