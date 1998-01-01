Simple scheduling built for teams
Find a time in minutes
Quickly see when everyone’s free without the spreadsheet stress. Perfect for distributed teams, large groups, and projects across time zones.
Fewer missed connections
Automatic confirmations, calendar syncing, and reminders keep meetings on track and everyone in the loop so nothing slips through the cracks.
Make recurring meetings painless
Weekly check-ins, monthly reviews, project syncs—whatever the rhythm, set it up once and Doodle handles invites, updates, and time zone adjustments automatically.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Built for every way teams meet
Find the best time for everyone
Use a Group Poll to quickly agree on a meeting time without endless chat messages or email chains.
Recurring check-ins made simple
Set recurring slots on your Booking Page so team members always know when they can connect.
Stay on schedule across time zones
Doodle automatically adjusts times so global teams meet during overlapping work hours.
Sync with your calendars
Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud. Only your availability is shared — private details stay private.
Plan cross-team projects
Coordinate with marketing, sales, product, and ops using one scheduling link for everyone involved.
Fill training or workshop seats
Use a Sign-up Sheet so team members pick their preferred session — every spot gets used efficiently.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
I can book a meeting for 12 execs in 20 minutes with a single link.
Doodle takes the pain out of finding a time for everyone to meet.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Frequently Asked Questions
How can we agree on a time quickly?
Use a Group Poll so everyone votes on times that work best and to avoid drawing out the back-and-forth.
Can we book recurring team meetings?
Yes, add recurring slots to your Booking Page so the team can choose regular times.
Will everyone see my full calendar?
No, Doodle only shows available times. All event details stay private.
Can we schedule for multiple team members at once?
Yes, with the Team plan, create a Booking Page linked to multiple calendars.
When should I use a Sign-up Sheet instead of a Booking Page?
Use a Sign-up Sheet for multiple sessions or workshops; Booking Pages are for your personal availability.