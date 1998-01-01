Create a Doodle

Simple scheduling built for teams

Skip the back-and-forth and find a time that works for everyone — even across time zones.

Create a Doodle
A group poll with a list view of availabilities for a team sync meeting

Trusted by teams in leading organizations worldwide

A group of logos including Danone, Alphabet, Salesforce, Adobe, ESN
A group of logos including Danone, Alphabet, Salesforce, Adobe, ESN
Find a time in minutes

Quickly see when everyone’s free without the spreadsheet stress. Perfect for distributed teams, large groups, and projects across time zones.

Fewer missed connections

Automatic confirmations, calendar syncing, and reminders keep meetings on track and everyone in the loop so nothing slips through the cracks.

Make recurring meetings painless

Weekly check-ins, monthly reviews, project syncs—whatever the rhythm, set it up once and Doodle handles invites, updates, and time zone adjustments automatically.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Built for every way teams meet

Find the best time for everyone

Use a Group Poll to quickly agree on a meeting time without endless chat messages or email chains.

Recurring check-ins made simple

Set recurring slots on your Booking Page so team members always know when they can connect.

Stay on schedule across time zones

Doodle automatically adjusts times so global teams meet during overlapping work hours.

Sync with your calendars

Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud. Only your availability is shared — private details stay private.

Plan cross-team projects

Coordinate with marketing, sales, product, and ops using one scheduling link for everyone involved.

Fill training or workshop seats

Use a Sign-up Sheet so team members pick their preferred session — every spot gets used efficiently.

Find the best time for everyone

Use a Group Poll to quickly agree on a meeting time without endless chat messages or email chains.

Recurring check-ins made simple

Set recurring slots on your Booking Page so team members always know when they can connect.

Stay on schedule across time zones

Doodle automatically adjusts times so global teams meet during overlapping work hours.

Sync with your calendars

Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud. Only your availability is shared — private details stay private.

Plan cross-team projects

Coordinate with marketing, sales, product, and ops using one scheduling link for everyone involved.

Fill training or workshop seats

Use a Sign-up Sheet so team members pick their preferred session — every spot gets used efficiently.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

I can book a meeting for 12 execs in 20 minutes with a single link.

Community Health

NL

Nasdaq L.

Administrative Assistant

Doodle takes the pain out of finding a time for everyone to meet.

Capterra Review

MT

Mark T.

Team Lead

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can we agree on a time quickly?

Use a Group Poll so everyone votes on times that work best and to avoid drawing out the back-and-forth.

Can we book recurring team meetings?

Yes, add recurring slots to your Booking Page so the team can choose regular times.

Will everyone see my full calendar?

No, Doodle only shows available times. All event details stay private.

Can we schedule for multiple team members at once?

Yes, with the Team plan, create a Booking Page linked to multiple calendars.

When should I use a Sign-up Sheet instead of a Booking Page?

Use a Sign-up Sheet for multiple sessions or workshops; Booking Pages are for your personal availability.

Didn’t find the answer?

Spend less time scheduling and make time for the work that matters

Spend less time chasing calendars and more time making decisions together.

No credit card required.