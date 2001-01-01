Create a Doodle

Scheduling built for consultants and client work

Stop chasing emails. Share your calendar, let clients book meetings that fit your hours, protect billable time, and reclaim focus for higher-value consulting.

Create a Doodle
a booking page for a first consultation, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by consultants and client-focused firms

A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
Less scheduling, more time for clients

Let clients book meetings directly on your calendar so you skip the email ping-pong. Doodle keeps your availability accurate, turning discovery calls into billable sessions and freeing up hours each week.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for a first consultation at August 20, 11:30am
No double-bookings, no missed opportunities

With real-time calendar sync, every meeting stays up to date. Share distinct booking pages for discovery, strategy sessions, and follow-ups so clients always land in the right spot the first time.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a consultation session
Professional experience, every time

Branded Booking Pages, automated confirmations, and reminders keep you organized and on time. Collect payments upfront and reduce no-shows while giving clients a polished, reliable experience.

A graphic showing a sequence of three popup notifications. The first one on the top shows an email notification to book time with Sandra, followed by a confirmation of the booked coaching session, the booking page link being shown in LinkedIn.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for every consulting engagement

Sync your calendar automatically

Connect Google, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle only shows your real availability and blocks conflicts across all accounts.

Let clients book in real time

Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients schedule instantly. Doodle adds meeting links, converts time zones, and sends invites automatically.

Show your brand with every booking

Customize your Booking Page with your logo, colors, and session details. Set clear agendas and create a professional first impression.

Keep client data secure

Doodle uses secure, encrypted connections and privacy-first design. Only you can see your calendar details, and participant info can stay hidden.

Find the best time for groups

Use Group Polls to schedule workshops or stakeholder meetings. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.

Manage attendance without spreadsheets

Run workshops and training with Sign-up Sheets. Set seat limits, collect attendee info, and fill every session without manual tracking.

Sync your calendar automatically

Connect Google, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle only shows your real availability and blocks conflicts across all accounts.

Let clients book in real time

Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients schedule instantly. Doodle adds meeting links, converts time zones, and sends invites automatically.

Show your brand with every booking

Customize your Booking Page with your logo, colors, and session details. Set clear agendas and create a professional first impression.

Keep client data secure

Doodle uses secure, encrypted connections and privacy-first design. Only you can see your calendar details, and participant info can stay hidden.

Find the best time for groups

Use Group Polls to schedule workshops or stakeholder meetings. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.

Manage attendance without spreadsheets

Run workshops and training with Sign-up Sheets. Set seat limits, collect attendee info, and fill every session without manual tracking.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle cut my scheduling time in half and doubled my consultation bookings.

DL

David L.

Business Consultant

Clients book in seconds. I finally protect billable hours and stop email chains.

SM

Sarah M.

Strategy Consultant

Booking pages feel professional and reduced no-shows with reminders.

PK

Priya K.

Independent Consultant

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for consultants

Practical tips to run better client meetings, keep your calendar under control, and grow your consulting business.

Consultant and client having a one-on-one discussion in a comfortable office environment.

How consultants save hours with smarter scheduling

Two consultants discussing project plans in a modern meeting room.

5 meeting templates every consultant needs

Confident professional standing with folded arms.

How to set rates and collect payments when clients book

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect client information before a meeting?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page or Sign-up Sheet to gather goals, notes, or key details before client meetings.

Which calendars and conferencing tools integrate?

Connect Google, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple calendars. Add Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, or Microsoft Teams links. Stripe enables payment collection.

Can I offer different consult types with different prices and lengths?

Yes. Create multiple Booking Pages or sessions in Sign-up Sheets with distinct durations, rates, and payment settings.

Is client data secure and private?

Yes. Doodle provides enterprise-level security, GDPR-compliant handling, and privacy controls so only you see your connected calendars and client details.

Can I limit booking windows or require notice?

Yes. Set booking deadlines, minimum notice, time buffers, and automatic reminders to control when clients can schedule and reduce last-minute changes.

Start scheduling clients with confidence

Free plan available. Doodle Pro from $6.95/month — payments, custom branding, and advanced automations.

No credit card required.