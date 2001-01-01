Scheduling built for consultants and client work
Trusted by consultants and client-focused firms
Less scheduling, more time for clients
Let clients book meetings directly on your calendar so you skip the email ping-pong. Doodle keeps your availability accurate, turning discovery calls into billable sessions and freeing up hours each week.
No double-bookings, no missed opportunities
With real-time calendar sync, every meeting stays up to date. Share distinct booking pages for discovery, strategy sessions, and follow-ups so clients always land in the right spot the first time.
Professional experience, every time
Branded Booking Pages, automated confirmations, and reminders keep you organized and on time. Collect payments upfront and reduce no-shows while giving clients a polished, reliable experience.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for every consulting engagement
Sync your calendar automatically
Connect Google, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle only shows your real availability and blocks conflicts across all accounts.
Let clients book in real time
Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients schedule instantly. Doodle adds meeting links, converts time zones, and sends invites automatically.
Show your brand with every booking
Customize your Booking Page with your logo, colors, and session details. Set clear agendas and create a professional first impression.
Keep client data secure
Doodle uses secure, encrypted connections and privacy-first design. Only you can see your calendar details, and participant info can stay hidden.
Find the best time for groups
Use Group Polls to schedule workshops or stakeholder meetings. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.
Manage attendance without spreadsheets
Run workshops and training with Sign-up Sheets. Set seat limits, collect attendee info, and fill every session without manual tracking.
Resources for
consultants
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I collect client information before a meeting?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page or Sign-up Sheet to gather goals, notes, or key details before client meetings.
Which calendars and conferencing tools integrate?
Connect Google, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple calendars. Add Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, or Microsoft Teams links. Stripe enables payment collection.
Can I offer different consult types with different prices and lengths?
Yes. Create multiple Booking Pages or sessions in Sign-up Sheets with distinct durations, rates, and payment settings.
Is client data secure and private?
Yes. Doodle provides enterprise-level security, GDPR-compliant handling, and privacy controls so only you see your connected calendars and client details.
Can I limit booking windows or require notice?
Yes. Set booking deadlines, minimum notice, time buffers, and automatic reminders to control when clients can schedule and reduce last-minute changes.