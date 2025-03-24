Create a Doodle

How tos

Doodle meets Zapier

Read Time: 2 minutes

Doodle Content Team
Doodle Content Team

Updated: Mar 24, 2025

Zapier Cover

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Integrate Doodle into your daily workflow seamlessly by automating all kinds of time-consuming tasks - zero coding required.

    Busy professionals need tools that allow them to work smarter, not harder. Combining Doodle and Zapier lets you set up any number of integrations to boost your productivity, cut out the annoying busy work, and tidy up your virtual clutter.

    Integrate Doodle in your daily workflows for a better scheduling experience.

    Doodle and Salesforce

    Arranging meetings with potential clients? When participants choose time options in your Doodle poll, you can create new leads or update contacts automatically in Salesforce.

    Doodle and Zendesk

    Looking to streamline your support processes? When people participate in your Doodle polls you can create users, tickets or add tags to tickets in Zendesk.

    Doodle and Slack

    Stay updated where work happens. When people participate or you make a final choice, you can send messages to different Slack channels and keep your colleagues updated with the results.

    Related content

    participants of group meeting looked at computer monitor

    Meeting Types

    What is a Program Meeting?

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    Composite image with the logos of Doodle and Homebase

    Scheduling

    What is Homebase Scheduling?

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    Group Poll 2 (beige)

    Scheduling

    [dev] Übersichtliche Terminverwaltung mit Doodle

    by Doodle Content Team

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle

    Blog
    How to
    Doodle meets Zapier
    English
    HelpContactPricing
    About DoodleJobsBlogAds on DoodleTX VenturesSitemap
    Legal Notice