Set up unique time parameters and allow clients to book appointments with you
Booking Page is your unique calendar page that leaves you in full control of your appointment bookings. You set the rules, then your clients or guests can choose a time that works for them. No more endless back and forth emailing or embarrassing double bookings.
Here’s how it works
"It’s deceivingly simple in some ways but it’s actually a tool that makes a big difference. It saves time and effort." - Katrina Enros, Science Gallery
Get started with Booking Page
Booking Page is perfect for executive teams, recruiting teams, consultants and more. Get started today!