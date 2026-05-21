How to schedule a quarterly audit committee: A secretary's guide

A quarterly audit committee is a standing meeting of a public company's non-executive directors and external audit partner, convened to review financial controls, audit findings, and pre-earnings disclosures on a fixed regulatory cycle. For a corporate secretary, confirming the date is governance-critical: a missed window can delay earnings release. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants with live RSVP tracking, giving the corporate secretary a single place to gather votes from every required attendee and lock the date the moment quorum is reached.

🎯 Why quarterly audit committee scheduling breaks down

The pain every corporate secretary knows: the moment a quarterly audit committee window opens in the calendar, six inboxes light up with competing availability threads. Two non-executive directors are on the same remuneration committee and unavailable Thursdays. The external audit partner travels for client sign-offs. A third director sits on a US board and operates in a different time zone. Each party replies-all with a different set of preferred dates, and the secretary is left manually cross-referencing a spreadsheet of replies against a hard earnings-release deadline.

The compounding problem is that the quarterly audit committee sits inside a broader board calendar. Missing the audit window cascades into delayed sign-off on the auditor's report, which in turn delays the statutory filing. A corporate secretary working without a structured polling process is not just managing inconvenience; the scheduling gap carries regulatory exposure.

Email chains also produce a false record. When the secretary finally extracts a consensus date by counting replies manually, there is no audit trail showing which attendees confirmed, which were silent, and whether the quorum threshold was actually met before the date was locked.

🛠 How Group Polls resolve the quarterly audit committee coordination problem

The Doodle fix is straightforward: the corporate secretary creates a Group Poll, proposes four to six candidate windows that sit before the earnings-release blackout period, and shares the poll link with the five non-executive directors and the external audit partner. Each recipient votes on their available slots directly in the browser, no Doodle account required on the organizer side to send the link, though the secretary does need a Doodle account to create and manage the poll.

Doodle's Group Poll integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so each participant's existing commitments are visible alongside the proposed windows. The secretary does not need to ask each director to self-report conflicts manually; the calendar integration surfaces overlap in real time. Doodle's find time feature identifies the slots where the most attendees are free, removing the manual cross-reference step entirely.

Once the required number of directors have responded and quorum is confirmed in the live RSVP tracker, the corporate secretary locks the date with a single action inside the poll. Doodle then sends email confirmations to all participants. The confirmed event can connect directly to Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams depending on the company's preferred conferencing platform. The result is a defensible, time-stamped record of who voted for which slot and when the secretary closed the poll, exactly the kind of documented process that supports good governance.

⚙️ Operational details for the corporate secretary

Before sending the poll, the corporate secretary should define three parameters inside the Group Poll setup: the candidate date range (typically the two-week window before the earnings-release date), the meeting duration (most quarterly audit committee sessions run 60 to 90 minutes), and the quorum threshold. Doodle's Group Poll live RSVP tracking shows the secretary at a glance how many of the required attendees have responded, so there is no need to chase each director individually.

Buffer times between meetings are available in Doodle's settings, which is useful when the quarterly audit committee immediately precedes or follows a full board session on the same day. Setting a buffer ensures the secretary does not accidentally propose an audit committee slot that bleeds into another standing committee.

For premium subscribers, Doodle supports AI-generated meeting descriptions and branding with the company logo and primary color, which reinforces the professional appearance of a governance-grade meeting invitation. Doodle's Group Poll with calendar integrations across Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar means each director sees the proposed slots set against their own diary, reducing the back-and-forth that typically consumes two to three days of the corporate secretary's time ahead of every quarterly cycle.

One practical note on time zones: Doodle's time-zone auto-detection adjusts displayed slots for each participant automatically. For a public company with non-executive directors across London, New York, and Singapore, this prevents the classic error where a director reads a "9:00 am" slot and assumes local time.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Quarterly audit committee

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. The title and duration are pre-filled by the link. Copy the description from each card and paste it into the description field on the Doodle page after the link opens.

Q1 Audit Committee pre-earnings review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This poll coordinates the Q1 quarterly audit committee session ahead of the earnings-release window. Directors and the external audit partner are asked to indicate available slots from the options proposed. Please respond by the deadline noted so the corporate secretary can confirm the date and circulate board papers in time.

External auditor findings walkthrough Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

The external audit partner will present preliminary findings and management letter points to the non-executive directors. Please vote for the slots where you are available. The corporate secretary will lock the date once quorum confirms and will distribute the agenda and draft auditor report at least five business days prior.

Annual controls and risk assessment committee Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This session covers the annual review of internal controls, risk matrix updates, and audit plan sign-off. All non-executive directors and the lead audit partner are required to attend. Vote for your available windows; the corporate secretary will confirm the date and issue formal notice once the required quorum of responses is received.

Half-year audit committee interim review Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This poll is for the half-year interim audit committee review, covering interim financial statements and the auditor's interim report. Please select all slots where you are available before the proposed blackout period. The corporate secretary will close the poll and send confirmations as soon as the required attendees have voted.

Audit committee chair pre-call with audit partner Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This is a preparatory call between the audit committee chair and the external audit partner ahead of the full quarterly audit committee. Please propose your available windows from the slots below. The corporate secretary will confirm the time and share a dial-in link via Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams once both parties have responded.

✅ What Doodle supports for Quarterly audit committee

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll with live RSVP and quorum tracking 🟩 Up to 1,000 participants; confirms quorum before the secretary locks the date Calendar integration (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 Surfaces conflicts for each non-executive director automatically Time-zone auto-detection 🟩 Adjusts displayed slots per participant; useful for cross-jurisdiction boards Video conferencing (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 Secretary chooses platform at poll confirmation Company logo and primary color branding on polls ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls (joint organizer access) 🔜 On the roadmap

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: How do non-executive directors vote on the quarterly audit committee poll without downloading an app? A: Directors receive a link by email and vote directly in their browser. No app installation is needed on the participant side, though the corporate secretary does require a Doodle account to create and manage the poll.

Q: Can the corporate secretary see which directors have not yet responded before closing the poll? A: Yes. Doodle's Group Poll live RSVP tracker shows in real time which participants have voted and which are still outstanding, so the secretary can follow up selectively rather than sending a blanket reminder to the whole committee.

Q: What happens if the external audit partner and the directors do not overlap on any proposed slot? A: The find time feature highlights the slots with the highest attendance, making it easy for the secretary to identify where near-quorum exists. The secretary can then propose a new set of candidate windows without rebuilding the poll from scratch.

Q: Does the quarterly audit committee poll work across different calendar systems? A: Doodle's calendar integration covers Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so directors using different systems do see the proposed slots against their own existing commitments, reducing the risk of a confirmed date conflicting with another board obligation.

👉 Ready to simplify your Quarterly audit committee?

Use the five templates above to launch your next quarterly audit committee Group Poll in under two minutes. Each template lands on a pre-filled Doodle create page so the corporate secretary can propose candidate times immediately, track RSVPs as directors vote, and lock the date the moment quorum is confirmed. Try it for free today.