How to Make Your Own Printable Calendar

In today's digital age where smartphones and computers dominate, the act of printing a calendar may seem like a relic of the past. However, there are still plenty of reasons why people choose to print their calendars.

Whether it's for a quick reference on the go, a visual aid for planning or simply the satisfaction of marking off days, printable calendars serve a variety of purposes. In this article, we’ll share a few ways to create your own printable calendar and also explore complementary ways that streamline your scheduling process.

Tools to make your own printable calendars

Creating your own printable calendar is easier than you might think, thanks to a plethora of tools and resources available online. We’ve gathered a few tips and tools that can help you make your own calendar (and most of them are free). With these tools, you can customize your calendar in however format and breakdown you like—daily, weekly , monthly or annually. Microsoft Excel Microsoft Excel is a versatile tool that can be used for a wide range of tasks, including creating printable calendars. With its grid layout and customizable formatting options, Excel allows you to design a calendar that suits your needs. Simply set up a grid for the days and months, add in important dates or events, select your page layout and you're ready to print.

Google Docs or Google Sheets For those who prefer a cloud-based solution, Google Docs or Google Sheets provide excellent alternatives to traditional desktop software. With the ability to collaborate in real-time and access your calendar from any device, Google Docs and Sheets offer convenience and flexibility.

Templates from other online tools Pre-made templates are also a great way to design your own printable calendar without starting from scratch. If you're looking for professionally designed templates with a polished aesthetic, platforms like Canva , Adobe Express or Notion offer a wide selection of templates that you can download for free. Choose from various layouts, color schemes and designs to create a calendar that reflects your personal style.

Printing Your Online Calendar

In addition to creating your own printable calendar, you may also want to consider printing your existing online calendar . Platforms like Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, and Microsoft 365 offer the option to print your calendar directly from the app or website. Simply navigate to the settings or options menu, select the desired time frame and formatting preferences and print directly from your browser.

Go Beyond Printable Calendars with Doodle

While printable calendars serve their purpose, they aren’t the most effective when it comes to finding a time to meet with others. This is where Doodle comes in. Doodle offers a range of scheduling solutions designed to simplify the process of setting up meetings and appointments. With Doodle's simple interface and powerful features, you can say goodbye to the hassle of manual coordination .

Remember, the key to effective scheduling is finding a method that works for you. Whether it's a printable calendar, an online scheduler, or a combination of both, the goal is to find a system that helps you stay organized and productive.